Auto Service full stack startups taking market by the wind

Autotech is the new budding field. Post the pandemic, one major trend being observed is that of people’s growing inclination towards personal vehicles over shared mobility. And this became directly proportional to the rising auto-service demand. However, given the fact that the auto service sector has remained unorganised for the longest, and brand workshops charge exorbitantly, it became challenging for customers to find a decent service within their means. In response to this, entrepreneurs began re-engineering the entire auto service model on the technology backbone. A lot of startups with their own tech have emerged to provide transparent, seamless and affordable service to their customers, both B2B and B2C. The car services and repairs market is expected to reach $25 billion by 2030, (growing at a CAGR of 12 percent) in the country.

Automovill

Automovill, is a full-stack mobility start-up that helps vehicle owners to mend all the glitches and have a smooth journey. Automovill’s tech-enabled 360-degree approach enables impeccable customer experience by bringing trust, transparency, and convenience. The brand has already handled 100,000+ cars for both retail customers and B2B clients, since inception.

Fixcraft

Fixcraft distinguishes itself from other car repair service workshops by following a cloud garage-based full stack model. It has leveraged technology to implement standard systems and processes with best-in-class tools and equipment to ensure the highest quality of car repair work.

Unlike an aggregator, Fixcraft owns the customer journey end to end along with the execution of the repair work. The brand offers industry-first – tech enabled insurance claim management systems.

CarOK

The company fosters reliability, and clarity in the unorganized car care sector in India. The team of efficient and skilled engineers examines the car properly and finalizes the deals at an affordable price. CarOk helps with the pickup and drop of the cars and supervises the work done at the repairing station.

Express Autocare

The car-repairing brand allows the customers to stand next to their vehicles when their car is getting repaired and they train their technicians with effective care tips. The company has a USP of providing honest and sincere service to their clients.