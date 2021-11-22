Boom Motors announces signing up of 60 dealerships across the country

Bengaluru: Boom Motors, the high-tech Indian EV company from the state of Tamil Nadu that launched their brand last week announced that subsequent to their launch, they have signed on 60 dealerships across the country.

Commenting on the dealership launch, Mr. Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO & Co-Founder, Boom Motors said “Between us and our partner eBikeGo, we have signed on 60 dealerships so far across 17 states in India. Apart from these, we have received over 3k+ dealership inquiries between the two of us collectively and are in the process of selecting dealers to onboard in new areas. By the end of 2022, we hope to have nationwide coverage with 300+ dealerships.”

The dealers onboarded are across the following states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Orissa. Boom Motors and eBikeGo Rugged, who have entered into a cross-badging agreement, will also be sharing the distribution network with each other – customers who book bikes from either source (both the Boom Corbett and eBikeGo Rugged are the same bike but branded differently) will be serviced by the dealership network that each company is individually building.

“We want to give our customers the maximum number of options for sales and servicing – this partnership between Boom Motors and eBikeGo will greatly benefit the end-customer,” said Anirudh.

Most of the dealerships are planned to open between January-March 2022 when sales commence, with a small number of dealerships already open or opening earlier.