Honda 2Wheelers India Crosses 40 lac Customers Milestone in Karnataka

Karnataka: Further strengthening its stronghold in the land of gold, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its latest milestone of crossing the 40 Lac mark in Karnataka.

While it took Honda 2Wheelers 16 years to add the first 20 Lac customers in Karnataka, it clinched the last 20 lac customers in just 5 years. Noteworthy, the love & trust of customers has grown almost 5 times on the back of an increased number of touchpoints, expansion of product portfolio, reliable Customer service, and enhanced customer connect.

Thanking customers for their trust and sharing two-wheeler trends in Karnataka, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This milestone has come at a very auspicious time of festivities, as we yet again stand humbled by the love & trust shown by the people of Karnataka. The state known for passionate 2Wheeler customers with a keen eye for quality products and service has always showered its affection for the brand Honda. Keeping up with customers’ varying needs & requirements, our diverse line-up of BSVI models backed by value-added service in the new normal will continue to delight them.”

Karnataka rides into the festive season with Honda

As more & more commuters prefer buying a new 2Wheeler to public transport, Honda Activa & Shine emerged as the most preferred models among them. Powered by the BSVI revolution, HMSI offers a dynamic range of scooters (Activa125, Dio & Grazia125). Adding to this are the eight exciting BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 & CB200X).

Honda drives the scooter & motorcycle demand in Karnataka

Catering to rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterization in the state with a strong 49% market share with an overall market share of 32% in the 2wheeler market in Karnataka (including both scooter and motorcycle).

Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 380 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers, and best deal outlets). As more customers enquire online for bookings and purchases in view of the approaching festive season, Honda has ramped up its digital marketing efforts while ensuring all safety guidelines across its dealerships at the same time.