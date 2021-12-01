Nissan India wholesales 5245 vehicles in November 2021

New Delhi- Nissan India on the strength of the successful launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, has achieved a Domestic wholesale of 2651 vehicles & Exports of 2954 vehicles for November 2021 for Nissan and Datsun. Nissan India has achieved a growth of 161% in the domestic market for the month of November and exports have received 152%-year growth in the financial year 2021.

“Since launch, the Big, Bold, Beautiful all-new Nissan Magnite has received 73000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31% of bookings coming from the Digital eco-system. Our focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and has also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 km). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 km) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

Keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigate the risk of infection and minimize disruptions in the schedule of customers. Whilst the ‘Nissan Express Service’ delivers a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes.

Nissan India has built a strong Digital eco-system by launching a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Virtual Sales Advisor equips Nissan customers with real-time personalized product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership-related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online. The platform provides complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

This enhances the Shop@Home digital platform for an end-to-end digital contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with engaging exploration enabled through the virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.

Nissan India also offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

Nissan India also has its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail of all CSD-approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.