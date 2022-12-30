3 Major Areas where Cryptocurrency beats Fiat Currency

The financial sphere is under transformation. It is no longer just about money and its value but about a way of transferring that value from one person to another in media of privacy and anonymity. This revolutionary change will enable more practical purposes for the technology along with more financial benefits for those who adapt to this era.

Cryptocurrency vs. Fiat Currency

When making a transaction between two parties, all in all, there are three things that have to be considered to make sure the entire procedure is smooth process:

The time it takes the money to get from one party to another

The cost incurred by both of them in doing so

The transfer of value after an exchange between both parties

The cost or time taken for a transaction is somewhat dependent on several factors but usually comes down to speed and security. With cryptocurrency, there is no need for a third party, which will add more time and cost it. Consumers have started using cryptocurrency over fiat currency for some good reasons. Here are the top 3 reasons why cryptocurrency proves to be better than fiat currency.

1- It’s Cheaper and Faster

Cryptocurrency has proved to be much faster than traditional fiat currency. The user experience is smoother in cryptocurrency, which makes it easier to transfer values without any charges. And if we compare the transaction fees of Bitcoin with traditional banks, then the latter will lose out by miles.

The transaction costs are way lower for cryptocurrencies than for fiat currencies. And you can almost confirm that if you use one of these cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, Nano, or Dash.

2- More Secure and Safe

Cryptocurrency is more secure compared to fiat currency. That’s because the medium of exchange is a digital code, and it cannot be reversed with the use of physical notes. This means that cryptocurrencies are both safer and more secure than fiat currencies.

3- It Is More Innovative

The biggest advantage to using cryptocurrency rather than traditional banks is their innovation. Cryptocurrencies have proven to be innovative in many ways, and there are some new aspects that make them stand out from other traditional currencies around the world.

Summary

There is a wide difference between the two types of money, despite the fact that fiat currencies are also offering digital currencies. In the next years, with more users and applications in most areas of life, you can see that banks will see an impact on their own business model while cryptocurrency will keep being used as an alternative.

GG Token – ggtkn.com is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables fast and inexpensive payments to anyone in the world. Their algorithm is such that buying GGTKN still provides an incentive to use your resources efficiently. This means that you can acquire GGTKN and then spend them at businesses all around the world that accept these payments.