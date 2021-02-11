4 Steps included in investing in Bitcoin!

In 2008, the first cryptocurrency took birth, named Bitcoin. It is a cryptocurrency that was created by an individual or a group of individuals under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The real identity of bitcoin’s creator is still unknown, and no one knows anything about Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has become one of the widely accepted and used cryptocurrencies. It is a digital currency, and therefore, it is not physically present but is in the form of tokens or virtual coins. Unlike silver or gold or cash, the virtual coins aren’t backed by any central authority.

Satoshi developed the idea of creating a cryptocurrency to solve the cryptocurrency flaws. Bitcoin was created and designed to prevent the crypto tokens from being duplicated. The invention of cryptocurrencies would never be possible if any hacker or scammer make a duplicate coin and create currency for him/her. Double-spending issues would be issues where users can use similar coins multiple times and make fraudulent transactions.

The issue of double-spending and others were solved when bitcoin got the sense as it got developed on a digital technology named Blockchain. Blockchain is an advanced coding mechanism that uses a single code for thousands of computers. The work of blockchain is to divide the code into small fractions and store those fractions across multiple computers. Even if a hacker tries to attack the code and gain access to it, they would require having access to all other computers, which means he is required to hack all computers to get access to code.

In simple terms, blockchain is also a distributed public ledger that uses a network of multiple computers, also known as nodes. Blockchain ledger keeps track of all bitcoin transactions and their owners. Even if a hacker changes a coin’s data, the computers cross-reference with each other records and transform the data and make it accurate. So if you are confused about what bitcoin is used for, it is used to carry out transactions, used for investment purposes, and trading.

Requirements of investing in bitcoin

There is no long list of things that you require to invest in bitcoin. There are only three things that you would need, which are as follows:

Secured internet connection

Personal identification documents

Bank account information

What are the steps included in investing in Bitcoin?

Connect with a bitcoin exchange

First, users need to purchase bitcoin, and that can be done through bitcoin exchanges. Exchanges are online marketplaces that store bitcoins, and users can easily buy and sell bitcoins from exchanges. A plethora of bitcoin exchanges are available online, but with an increase in cyber attacks, there are many fake bitcoin exchanges as well. A user must choose the right bitcoin exchange as these exchanges act as a middleman of bitcoin investing.

Get a bitcoin wallet.

Once you make a purchase of bitcoins, these are to be stored in digital wallets. A bitcoin wallet can be used to store and send and receive bitcoins. There are mainly two different types of bitcoin wallets that are hot wallets and cold wallets. Hot wallets are wallets that are connected to the internet; these wallets are convenient but not secure. Cold wallets are the wallets that store bitcoins in offline mode, and these are often referred to as secure wallets to store bitcoins.

Link wallet with a bank account

Once you have found the right exchange and reputable bitcoin wallet, you are now ready to link your wallet with your bank account. Connecting your wallet with a bank account will help you to buy and sell bitcoins. Users can easily buy and sell bitcoins with traditional currencies.

Place your order

Now, you are all set to make your first buy of bitcoins. Cryptocurrency exchanges usually have everything that a user required to buy bitcoins. You need to decide how much bitcoin you need to purchase, and you can enter the amount and click the buy button. Before you make a purchase, you need to know that you are investing your money. Investing in bitcoin is quite risky, and therefore you must learn the right investment strategies to invest in bitcoin.