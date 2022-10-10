5 Ways To Use Cryptocurrency In Your Business

The current era is experiencing a boom in cryptocurrencies, and virtual money has become a part of our common talk.

Bitcoin often reminds us of the early days of the dot-com bubble, which eventually led to the hyper-digital business scenario we see every day today. Cryptocurrencies are being embraced by businesses and brands all over the world too.

Here are some of the best ways to incorporate cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and solana in your business.

1. Accepting payments for services offered

When you pay for things or services overseas, it can be challenging. Whether it’s suppliers from another continent or partners from a different country, we know how difficult it can be.

There might be an alternative to the legacy system in Bitcoin due to its inefficiencies. Bank transfers usually require manual approval, take days to process, and charge high fees.

Cryptocurrencies offer several advantages over fiat currencies. Here are some highlights:

You’ll get your transaction processed within an hour, no matter where you are or whom you’re sending it to (6 confirmations).

Miners only get paid a tiny amount for confirming a transaction. For transactions with 7 or 8 figures, they’ll get a fee of 3 to 5.

With blockchain, transactions are transparent, so merchants can confirm that the transfer was delivered, preventing misunderstandings or legal action.

In the long run, bitcoin’s value is increasing while the dollar’s value is decreasing. Bitcoin has a fixed market capitalization of 21 million, while dollars have an ever-increasing supply.

2. Make use of your cash reserves (partly)

Recent economic uncertainty has caused several institutions to invest (part of) their cash reserves and Treasury bills in Bitcoin. As it turns out, they slowly realize that QE on a global scale will increase inflation rates, which will lower their currency’s value.

As Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank put it, Bitcoin is an exit valve. Therefore, it protects the value of your money over time, like a battery.

Several companies realize this advantage, including MicroStrategy, Square, PayPal, Cash App, Tesla, etc. The supply of Bitcoin on exchanges has drastically decreased over time while its price has increased. Many big investors are stocking up right now, but not all institutions have to disclose their holdings. You can do it too. At the moment, you can still buy Bitcoin on an exchange. Bitcoin will, however, almost certainly become inaccessible in the future due to a massive supply shock.

3. Take Bitcoin up a notch

You should accept Bitcoin for goods and services if you’re a smaller merchant. With a payment widget (like BitPay or Coinbase Commerce, for example), your website can reach a whole new audience.

Merchants don’t even have to store Bitcoin, and there are several digital lists of “companies that accept Bitcoin” worldwide. You just need a widget that takes crypto payments, converts them to fiat, and deposits them.

You can always display your cryptocurrency wallet QR code in your store if you want to accept direct Bitcoin payments.

4. Cryptography made easy

Last, you can create your cryptocurrency to support a digital platform if you’re a blockchain-related startup. It’s easy today to create a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, and many entrepreneurs are using it to solve industry problems and make money.

Last but not least, adapt. Businesses will eventually use digital currencies, and you can be a pioneer. Do your research and stay up to date with the latest developments.

5. Keep your business inflation-proof

Besides being a store of value, Bitcoin also acts as a safeguard against global recessions. Since inflation’s shot up in the past year, many businesses view Bitcoin as a reliable but volatile option for maintaining their money’s value. Many fear the US dollar will suffer a similar fate to the Venezuelan Bolivar. However, the general public hasn’t yet seen the aftereffects of these issues. Cryptocurrencies can help by providing an alternative to government-based monetary systems.

Aside from its transactional benefits, Bitcoin has many additional benefits for businesses. This concept deserves more attention since it’s related to creating projects in a new, decentralized industry slowly evolving into the much-anticipated Metaverse.