All Woman Team Defy Trends Announces Launch

After Securing 120K from Panoramic Ventures and winning Startup Showdown Miami Among 200 Applicants, DeFy Trends Announces Soft Launch

Miami, Florida – October 14, 2021 – DeFy Trends is announcing the soft launch of a DeFi data analytics platform using AI. Recently, the all-female founding team was selected as one of the two winners at The Startup Showdown in Miami on September 30th. At the same time, they secured a $120,000 USD investment from Panoramic Ventures, which was also the judge of the competition. It was selected as the best company among 200 talented applicants for the competition.The platform is intended to help investors make better decisions and even incorporates an environmental impact analysis.

In 2020, only 2.3% of VC funding went to female-led startups. In the first 8 months of 2021, that number is only 2.1%. As women enter the startup and tech world, the push for equality continues to increase. DeFy Trends is a crypto education and knowledge portal that was established by four women: Imge Su Cetin, Elena Garidis, Masha Prusso, and Daniela Henao Moreno. By providing tools, a network, and educational information about crypto, Defy Trends is working to provide a holistic solution for learning how the crypto market works.

DeFy Trends was created to act as a supportive tool for both new and experienced crypto traders during their investment journey into a market that is new to many. DeFy Trends provides reliable information to help any investor make well-informed decisions based on statistics and trends. The firm has noticed apprehension in both new and seasoned crypto traders when dealing with unpredictable markets, and that’s why they are here to help.

“The DeFi industry is new, so there hasn’t been a need for data analysis until now,” Imge Su Cetin, co-founder and CEO, “But now that the industry is booming, there’s an opportunity for data analytics and AI to help guide everyone in the right direction.”

Its first product employs data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to provide customers with real-time information on the opportunities and hazards associated with various cryptocurrencies. Although the product is still in its early stages of development, Henao Moreno noted that the team intends to pursue a hybrid B2B and B2C strategy.

The idea is that businesses, such as banks, will pay for access to the startup’s API so that it can be integrated into their existing systems, while consumers will pay for Defy Trends’ unique platform for personal investment purposes.

The tool’s capabilities are as diverse as the elements that influence bitcoin markets. Each of the platform’s subscription packages gives users access to a unique set of indicators that are tailored to their trading needs and are customizable in a users’ personal dashboard as well.

For example, the company has developed the Defy Trends Index, which ranks coins and helps traders determine which are undervalued and which are overvalued. Its artificial intelligence technology examines historical data in order to forecast future patterns. Another tool tracks social sentiment, providing users a better picture of what the HODL community is saying right now.

Defy Trends has also created a sustainability index that shows how each coin affects the environment. Not only are many crypto investors concerned about the environment, but environmental impact often affects a new project’s public standing, which makes environmental impact data a strategic insight as well as an ethical one.

Real-time insights can mean the difference between profits and losses in an under-regulated industry where it is easy to be led astray. The company is planning to expand in the coming year, and will likely attract attention from both the retail and institutional investment communities.