BCrypt Announces Web 3.0 WEEK 2023 Conference To Take Place In India

New Delhi, India – BCrypt is thrilled to announce the much-awaited WEB 3.0 WEEK 2023 conference, which will be held as a hybrid event from April 3rd to 9th in India and will be streamed globally. This week-long event is expected to host 200+ speakers, 7,500+ attendees, 50+ investors and VCs, and 50+ projects.

The BCrypt India WEB 3.0 Week 2023 conference is the perfect opportunity for those interested in Web 3.0, NFTs, Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse, and DeFi to immerse themselves in the latest innovations, solutions, and investment opportunities. Hosted at the luxurious Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR, the conference will feature over 120 learning sessions, six hackathons, and 20+ expert panels.

The expert panels will offer attendees an opportunity to interact with some of the most prominent names in the industry such as Ian Scarffe, Blockchain Advisor And Consultant, Kishor M, Founder & CEO of Crowdfundjunction, Mahesh Chand, CEO of Mindcracker Inc, and many others.

One of the most exciting features of the conference is the Startup Pitch, where attendees have an excellent opportunity to get a 15-min 1-on-1 with pre-vetted investors and pitch their projects to VCs, private offices, and angel investors. Vice versa, investors can obtain in-depth business ideas from pioneers and key stakeholders and explore investing potential in multinational technology businesses.

With the future of the digital world fast approaching, BCrypt is leading the community with a highly-anticipated dynamic gathering.

About BCrypt :

BCrypt is a hybrid conference that streams live from around the world with limited in-person tickets. BCrypt events in the US and India have brought together developers, investors, enthusiasts, and enterprise tech professionals to gain insights into the latest innovations, opportunities, and solutions in the industry.

Organized by Global Tech Conferences (GTC), the largest tech conference organizer in the world, BCrypt is part of a portfolio of over 100 tech conferences with over 520,000 attendees, 759 speakers, and 840 sessions. With its unparalleled reach, industry relationships, and focus on continuous innovation, GTC presents the best and most comprehensive subject matter conferences.