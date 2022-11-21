Best Crypto Gaming Apps In India

Games and crypto are the two best things that can go along together. With the evolution of more and more advanced technology, crypto developers are now turning towards gaming apps and joining them with crypto. This way, people can play and earn both at the same time.

The current gaming apps allow people to move around and play with the help of VR glasses or smartphones only. This allows the game to be mobile, and to be played from every corner of the world. This metaverse technology is making a rapid change in the world of crypto and slowly more and more people are focusing on it.

In this list, we have listed the top crypto gaming apps available in India now.

TRACE METAVERSE ($TRC) TOKEN: Currently the most trending Crypto game token, $TRC is the native token of Trace Metaverse, Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR technology for smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the world’s map, where your avatar moves according to your geolocation. Trace is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and make money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn all the time. In short, the game does not force narrowband mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace missions to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, engaging in more communications in real life, and bringing them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer.

When you move in the real world, your Trace avatar moves around the map in the metaverse. Trace governance token ($TRC) has only 5,000,000,000 token issuances and it has already raised more than 3.5 million USD. Trace will soon make its limited NFT sales, you may love to buy some rare NFTs so that you can be eligible to buy the token at their token pre-sale. You can join the Discord community, Twitter Page, or Telegram community of Trace Geometaverse to stay updated. Trace has also announced its partnership with a famous crypto exchange Bitmart and the most promising blockchain Polygon (Polygon Studios) to create a bigger gaming metaverse world.

This real-life app has a strong possibility to explode in 2023, if you are a game and metaverse fan, Trace metaverse token (TRC) can be your big bet to be rich.

AXIE INFINITY: The Axie Infinity is referred to as one of the best NFT games. It dabbles the concept of Pokémon where players breed and trade NFT digital pets called “Axies” in the world of Lunacia. Also, each monster is a non-fungible token. These monsters can be bought and sold on the developer’s marketplace, and the game uses the Ethereum-based AXS and SLP tokens. Players can exchange these currencies to farm, buy land, breed their Axies, and more. You can buy $AXS in the best

exchange in India, Bybit. While Axie Infinity is arguably the most popular NFT game worldwide, it has especially taken off in the Philippines because many people can earn more with this game than they could at a regular job.

GODS UNCHAINED: Players who love collectible card games will feel right at home when playing “Gods Unchained.” The cards in Gods Unchained have a close resemblance to the Ethereum-based game — Magic The Gathering or Hearthstone. Gamers earn in-game items through the PVP gameplay battling with players. With every win, a player who collected Flux can craft unique digital collectibles and NFT cards which translate into an instant value.

THE SANDBOX: The Sandbox is best known for its two smash mobile hits The Sandbox (2011) and The Sandbox Evolution (2016), which combined generated 40 million downloads across iOS and Android.

LUCKY BLOCK: One of the most popular play-to-earn crypto games, Lucky Block combines classic lottery with the NFT world gaming system. It means that the game gathers a long list of players and generations willing to try something new wrapped in familiar concepts. The game is a special ecosystem based on fair and transparent Play2 Earn gaming models. It is based on a lottery system built on the blockchain protocol. Players should not worry about fairness and transparency when this game is. The system is made to provide safety and control over the whole process of gaming. Nobody can manipulate or predefine the game, internally or externally. Thanks to the fact that the game is globalized, you can play with people worldwide.

BATTLE INFINITY: A fantastic crypto project – look at the success of other Indian crypto projects, especially polygon MATIC, and you will see what we are talking about. It is a new gaming platform created for multiple plays to earn crypto games. The game combines NFTs, DeFi, and gaming, creating a special ecosystem that fits everyone. Along with an integrated Metaverse world, the game creates IBAT Battle Arena. One of the reasons why we consider Battle Infinity as the next Axie Infinity model of gaming that will make a change is experiencing the immersive world of Metaverse. The players will be able to play with each other but also perform and watch the game, playing under the game’s virtual space. All above should be a great model for investors that could find great opportunities there.

DeFi COIN: DeFi Coin is another top altcoin project to watch and invest in 2022 for a variety of reasons. Ti is the native token of DeFi Swap, a new decentralized exchange that provides services such as stake, swapping, and yield farming. The token, which was launched in May 2021, has risen to unprecedented heights, with the price increasing by 300 percent on an intraday basis. The price is naturally linked to the popularity of DeFi Swap, which means that investors can use tokens to decentralized swap into other coins.

TAP FANTASY : Tap Fantasy was initially launched as TapTap Fantasy on Facebook Gaming and quickly became one of the most popular role-playing adventure games on the platform. By the end of September 2021, TapTap Fantasy had more than 20 million users worldwide. Tap Fantasy Metaverse is the metaverse version of TapTap Fantasy. You can buy it from Bybit NFT Marketplace, one of the best NFT marketplaces in the world. Tap Fantasy offers a no-code map editor that allows third-party game developers to design and create gameplay modules. Designers can also create their own NFT profile images, wallpapers, building shapes, and character skin appearances. Upon purchasing NFT skins, players gain access to the VIP hunting area where they can earn in-game tokens and NFT skins designed by other players. The project has designed more than 200 ACG characters and NFT skins.

RADIO CACA V2 (RACA) : Radio Caca V2 (RACA) is the native token of the USM metaverse, one of the most prominent digital creation protocols that are very similar to Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND). Radio Caca (RACA) has experienced mass adoption, is ranked as one of the most widely-traded DeFi tokens in the world, and is among the leading gaming cryptocurrencies. A two-dimensional Montega Metaverse will be created and directed by Nicole Buffett and features rapper French Montana, and the RACA technical team (2DMM). You can buy RACA at the best exchange in India, Bybit. Radio Caca V2 (RACA) team plans to be further involved in the Metaverse and amass more buyers of the token, improve its gaming platform and continue making waves. The cryptocurrency gaming industry has been rapidly growing in recent years.

VINU TOKEN ($VINU) METAVERSE: The VINU metaverse (Vinuverse) will be a digital world where people can play, socialize with each other, and even invest and earn. The VINU VR world is a persistent digital space that users can access with VR headsets. As this continues to be developed, these are some of the things that users may be able to do: