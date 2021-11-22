BLOCKCHANCE unaffected by Germany’s corona turmoil

BLOCKCHANCE presents key influencers in crypto and blockchain revolutions:

Inspiring fireside chats: Joseph Lubin (Co-Founder Ethereum), Michael Saylor (CEO MicroStrategy), Raoul Pal (CEO Real Vision) and Justin Sun (CEO TRON) will discuss trends with Handelsblatt, Manager Magazin and BTC-Echo

Biggest revolution in payments since the credit card

Germany’s vehicle registration saves millions on blockchain

First end-to-end solution to build entire businesses from scratch

Revolutions within the “Blockchain Revolution”

Imagine shopping using crypto instead of cash or cards. “This is probably the biggest revolution in digital payments since the introduction of the credit card,” says Matthias Hauff of TEN31 Bank AG, who together with partners Nimiq and Salamantex will present the latest digital payment innovation.

Germany’s vehicle registration could save millions of hours and Euros in costs, if moved over to blockchain. Marcus Olszok, Head of CarTrust, will explain how unbureaucratic car registration may look like in future.

Arnold Aschbauer, SVP Customer Solutions, Hoverture Europe will showcase the first-of-its-kind HoverChain. As an integrated end-to-end customer solution, HoverChain allows companies to be built from scratch on cloud and blockchain.

“To make the change into a modern digital city, we are creating a suitable climate for innovation in Hamburg. Digitalization affects everyone, in all areas of economy and society,” says Senator for Finance Andreas Dressel.

Senator Dressel will, together with the Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Westhagemann and Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher, officially welcome everyone to the conference.

Interactive fireside chats led by journalists

As 2G allows everyone that is vaccinated or recovered to meet, keynote sessions have now been change into fireside chats. These will be held with journalists from Germany’s most prominent media outlets.

Joseph Lubin, Justin Sun,one of the most polarizing personalities in the crypto scene, Michael Saylor, and Raoul Pal will discuss hot topics in blockchain with Handelsblatt, Manager Magazin, and Germany’s leading tech magazine BTC-Echo.

“I am delighted that, despite the pandemic, we can offer a great level of interaction and networking. This industry is thirsty for engagement and exchange,” says Fabian Friedrich, CEO and Founder BLOCKCHANCE.

Workshops, NFT-Art, and Virtual Reality

At the NFT art exhibition participants can see various NFT interpretations of famous paintings such as Mona Lisa. Sculptures by Seth the Globepainter, Andreas Hoferick, and others will also be on display. All art will be expandable into virtual reality.

Attendees can join several workshops, these range from ‘ask me anything sessions’ to in-depth technical seminars on how to build rich APIs on top of crypto or regulatory discussions on the role of Europe in decentralization. In a blockchain kindergarten children get to explain blockchain and the decentralization to adults. In another session participants discuss the pros and cons of investing in crypto.

“Blockchain-aficionados, experts in AI, regulators from the European Commission, influencers, developers, investors, and CEOs that want to implement blockchain in their companies: BLOCKCHANCE is for everybody,” explains Fabian Friedrich.

Relax, unwind and “glow”

A “be light, relax and flow room” provides attendees with a designed space for mindfulness. Everyone is invited to spend an unforgettable time, while sipping on a Martini on one of Hamburg’s pontoons during ‘Networking Night’, or dining at GAGA, Hamburg’s hottest club, or dancing away at the ‘Afterglow Party’, in one of Hamburg’s churches, where the altar is turned into a DJ table.

Press Conference

30th November 2021, 11:00-12:00 am CET

BLOCKCHANCE Europe

2-4 December 2021

Chamber of Commerce Hamburg

Press Welcome: 2 December, 9:15-10:00 am CET