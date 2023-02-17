Crypto Cards: What are They and How Do They Work?

Cryptocurrency value in the investment portfolio continues to increase as it becomes more accepted. Currently, it has a value of over $2 trillion, and the industry continues to grow.

As a result, traditional and start-up fintech services are noticing this growth and are introducing new products and rewards to attract new customers using crypto.

One such notable service is the cryptocurrency card. Customers can use these cards to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrency. This advancement gives this currency more legitimacy and increases its adoption in the market. This article will look at all one needs to know about these cards.

What Is a Crypto Card?

Previously, when cryptocurrency owners needed to spend money, they would first need to convert it into cash using a crypto exchange. The amount would then be deposited into their bank account for them to spend. It is a complicated process that takes time and effort.

Now, with crypto cards, customers can transact easily. This credit card processing method is straightforward even when using crypto. Buyers can spend their crypto directly by changing to fiat money. Customers can get these cards from crypto exchanges from an institution of their choice. Additionally, they can use them for a variety of payments.

How Do They Work

Customers can use crypto credit cards as they would other cards. They can swipe them in-store to buy goods and services or online. However, credit card processing occurs in fiat currency, with users receiving their monthly statement that details the purchases.

Crypto exchanges partner with various payment providers such as MasterCard, Visa, and Swipe. The associated credit card processing company carries out transactions when a user purchases with a crypto card. It provides users with much ease and convenience when shopping.

These cards automatically convert cryptocurrency from a user’s wallet into fiat currency, allowing for the purchase. Additionally, some cards offer users cryptocurrency rewards to pay at stores. Generally, a customer can get back 1.5- 3% in crypto on eligible transactions.

Moreover, customers can use crypto cards to withdraw fiat money from ATMs supporting this option. This added feature makes the cards more useful and good payment solutions.

Crypto Debit Cards vs. Crypto Credit Cards

Like with fiat currency, one can get a debit or credit crypto card. They have the same traditional functionalities.

First, a crypto debit card works like a prepaid debit card. A user should link that card to their wallet to use it to make payments or withdrawals. Notably, like with other cards, some of these crypto debit cards also attract fees such as maintenance and ATM withdrawal fees. To get this card, a user should sign up for an account on their preferred payment platform. They should then follow the steps to fill in all the required details and verify their identity.

Additionally, some issuers may require the user to buy their cards, and others can demand that one invests in their crypto tokens. Though they are convenient and readily available, users should assess these terms before signing up. A crypto debit card allows only one to use what’s in their account.

Crypto Credit Cards

These cards work like traditional ones. Users can defer payment over a specific duration when using this card. They also allow customers to earn cashback or cryptocurrency rewards. Customers also need to pay off the balance each month, or they will incur late fees or interest.

Notably, crypto credit cards also attract annual and transaction fees. They can also impact a user’s credit score like traditional credit cards.

Factors to Consider When Picking A Crypto Card

There are various factors one can consider when getting a crypto card. First, a customer should look at the issuing company. The chosen company should be available in one’s region and have an easy system supporting buying and selling crypto. It should also provide flexible services.

Secondly, a user should look at the supported cryptocurrencies. The ideal card should support the cryptocurrency a customer uses or a wide variety. One should also look at the available benefits. The provider can have a variety of rewards, such as travel, cashback, and others.

Finally, the fees charged, such as annual fees, should be affordable to a user. A customer should also understand any other additional fees incurred using crypto credit cards, such as late fees or interest. These details are available in the terms and conditions sections.

Conclusion

It is quite easy to use crypto credit card processing to finalize transactions. They work like most traditional cards both in efficiency and fees. If one uses crypto for purchases often, they can benefit from these cards as they can be used for everyday transactions.

However, users should note that credit and debit cards have varying functions, advantages, and disadvantages. For this reason, one should best understand their financial needs to choose a fitting card.