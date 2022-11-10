Ethereum Begins Plans for Next Big Upgrade, Here’s All You Need To Know

The Ethereum network had arguably the most memorable crypto event of the year to date in “the Merge” upgrade. The September upgrade saw the second-biggest blockchain network migrate to the proof-of-stake model, eliminating the need for miners. That ultimately reduced energy costs on the network, as well as brought in other benefits.

However, as the developers earlier stated, Ethereum is on a mission with its upgrades. So, the Merge was only the first step of about five such that the network intends to carry out to reach its goal.

The Upcoming ‘Shanghai’ Update

Last week, Ethereum’s team of developers met to discuss the details of the network’s next update “Shanghai.” The meeting came after a month-long rest, as the developers discussed the features that Shanghai will be bringing to the network. But while there is yet to be an official timeline for when the upgrade will be completed, Shanghai’s major aim is to allow Ethereum validators to withdraw the crypto they “staked” in support of the network’s operations.

Recall that as a result of the Merge, validators now earn interest on their ether (ETH) stakes on the network. However, they could not unstake or withdraw the stakes once they are locked up. At least, not at the moment.

This loose end is exactly what Ethereum Shanghai will be looking to tie up. That means that validators will be able to assess their staked ETH at any time. And even more than that, they would also be able to access their staking rewards as well.

Apart from the withdrawal feature which happens to be a major part, Shanghai is also expected to add some other minor tweaks to the Ethereum protocol. A list of those can be found on the network’s official GitHub page.

Is Sharding Coming to Ethereum Anytime Soon?

As mentioned by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in January, “The Surge” phase is supposed to follow the Merge upgrade. And it does look like Shanghai is the introductory step into the phase. However, the major feature that the Surge phase is highly anticipated for is “Sharding,” which is somehow still missing from the Shanghai spec sheet.

For clarity, sharding is a scaling solution that splits the network’s activities into smaller partitions or “shards.” Its benefits include improving the network’s capacity and reducing gas fees alongside.

Although going by Buterin’s earlier projections, the Surge is supposed to be completed in 2023. However, it remains unclear when sharding will make its way into Ethereum’s next update. Especially considering how the Merge just recently took place when it should have happened several years ago.

After the Surge upgrade is fully completed, hopefully by 2023, Ethereum would be around 80% completion. The last three phases would then be, The Verge, The Purge, and The Splurge.

