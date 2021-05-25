Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin to deliver keynote at Virtual FinTech Forum 2021

Mumbai, May 25, 2021: Amid the rising use of blockchain in finance and cryptocurrencies emerging as Digital Gold for millennial investors across Asian markets, the alternative investment class will take center stage at Virtual FinTech Forum on May 27 when Ethereum Creator, Vitalik Buterin delivers a keynote address on The Progress of Ethereum and its role in Future of Finance.

As the flagship fintech label co-founded by Finstep Asia Limited and Novsphere Limited, the Virtual Fintech Fair (VFF) is the region’s first fully virtual Fintech event and has become a significant platform for the fintech industry in Asia and a key constituent of the StartmeupHK Festival. Last year, StartmeupHK was attended by over 180,000 delegates from over 90 countries. VFF 2021 is supported by over 40 partners including AWS, InvestHK, S&P Global Intelligence, Vacuum Labs, and Krungsri Finnovate.

Bénédicte Nolens, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, Bank for International Settlements and Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong SAR, will also deliver a keynote address.

Among speakers from Indian technology companies and BFSI space include Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder LXME, Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO, PayNearby, Monica Jasuja, Head of Product Management, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva, Dilip Modi, Chairman and Founder, DiGiSPICE Technologies & Spice Money, Ankit Ratan, CEO & Co-founder, Signzy, Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Head of Strategy, SBI Mutual Fund.

Global speakers at VFF include Kalidas Ghose, Vice Chairman & CEO, FE Credit, Kampanat Vimolnoht, Head of Investment and Strategic Partnership, Krungsri Finnovate, William Bao Bean, General Partner, SOSV & MD Chinaccelerator & MOX, Michael Bruck, Managing Director, Vacuum Labs, Greg Krasnov, Founder & CEO, Tonik, and Ronit Ghose, Global Sector Head for Banks Research, Co-Head of the FinTech Group and Head of MENA Research, Citi.

Virtual Fintech Fair Co-Founder, Musheer Ahmed said, “As the world moves to the next year of the pandemic a complete relook at the global financial system is warranted by all ecosystem partners from banks to new-age fintech companies. VFF2021 will pursue discussion that will help leaders navigate business and reach out to customers as the world increasingly shifts to digital services.”

The largest Asian BFSI and fintech platform will draw over 5000+ delegates to listen and interact with 50+ renowned speakers across global financial institutions and financial technology firms. From key decision-makers including Global Asset Managers, Banks, and Technology firms, have been received from 100+ countries for VFF2021.

This full-day forum is expected to engage industry stakeholders on the discussion around Silicon Valley of the East, Asian investment landscape, talent 4.0, virtual banking in Asia, blockchain and crypto payments, fintech for Green Finance & sustainability, RegTech, InsurTech, and banking the unbanked in Asia.

The premier edition of VFF was held in August 2020 drawing over 3000+ delegates from 90+ countries.

About Virtual Fintech Fair:

Over the last year, Virtual Fintech Fair events have been attended by over 10,000 delegates from 100+ Countries. VFF has showcased over 100 innovative Fintechs from across Asia and over 200 thought leader speakers covering Digital Banking, WealthTech, InsurTech, RegTech, Digital Assets, Islamic Finance, Financial Inclusion, and Women & FinTech, and more.

