How Does Proof of Stake differ from Proof of Work?

Crypto enthusiasts and investors are no strangers to terms like Proof of Stake and Proof of Work. They are mechanisms created for verifying transactions on the blockchain and form an integral part of the security and encryption component of cryptocurrency. Every cryptocurrency on decentralized blockchains, like Ethereum and Bitcoin, uses a series of connected computers or nodes to check the validity of transactions. Proof of Stake and Proof of Work are the most common consensus mechanisms in the system that ensure the transparency of transactions and helps prevent fraud.

Proof of Stake (PoS): What is it?

To understand how the Proof of Stake system works, we first have to understand a core concept: what is staking crypto? Instead of the mining process used in Proof of Work, participants in a PoS system contribute their assets to apply for the chance to update the blockchain and verify transactions to earn cryptocurrencies. The participants selected are then added to new batches of transactions ongoing in the blockchain.

After the validation process, the network picks a winning participant depending on the amount of crypto each participant contributed to the pool and how long they have staked it. Therefore, the process rewards participants that invested the most.

Upon validating the newest transaction blocks, other validators are then brought in to verify the accuracy of the transaction blocks. When the maximum number of attestations have been collected, the network then updates the transaction across the blockchain. Afterward, the participants are offered a fee in the native cryptocurrency for their efforts that is proportional to their original stake.

In the Proof of Stake system, the role of a validator is regarded highly and comes with a requirement of significant technical knowledge. Additionally, only users that meet certain criteria can attempt to become validators. The minimum staking amount is often high compared to what many traders hold at any one time. For instance, for ETH2, the minimum staking amount is 32 ETH. Besides, there’s also a chance that you could lose a percentage of your stake to slashing. This is a measure meted by the network to bodes that trip offline during validation or process bad transaction blocks.

Downsides

The primary drawback of the Proof of Stake system is that it runs on huge initial investments. Meaning that participants must invest a lot into the native token to qualify to become validators. And depending on the size of the network and market pricing, sometimes, even getting the bare minimum requirement doesn’t guarantee qualification.

So, theoretically, validators must have enough dough to invest into obtaining a network stake, which creates exclusivity in the blockchain. As the asset’s market value skies, this problem could fester.

Proof of Work (PoW): What is it?

Proof of Work was the first consensus mechanism applied to blockchain technology and was first rolled out by Bitcoin. The system bears close semblance to mining.

The term is so named because the network demands a truckload of processing power to verify transactions. Proof of work blockchains relies on secure, virtual miners globally vying to solve a mathematical puzzle. The winner of the round is responsible for updating the blockchain with the latest validated transaction block and receives a predetermined amount of crypto for their work.

The validation process involves cryptographic puzzles that each validator will attempt to solve, putting in the “work” to verify transactions. The process is otherwise known as mining and is no different from a math competition for validators. The idea of the process is for validators to verify several hashes—strings of letters and numbers—that make it difficult for malicious instruments to permeate the blockchain. When data is entered through a function on the network, which is the foundation of every transaction on the blockchain, a hash is generated.

So, when transactions are made, hashes are created and distributed across the network. Validators will now go through each hash to ensure correspondence and detect tampering, which could indicate a breach.

Proof of work allows the blockchain to stay trustless—meaning there isn’t a defined central entity responsible for managing transactions.

Downsides

Energy consumption is a major drawback for the Proof of Work model, since the many computers on the network consume truckloads of power to run the algorithms. This makes the system harmful to the environment.

Another issue is the level of competition involved. Since the process is open to all, people with bigger, more capable computers tend to dominate the system and create a sort of mining pool that controls the blockchain. This inadvertently creates a centralized system. Although, it’s worth mentioning that mining pools are made up of smaller miner groups who can easily withdraw their hash power if the larger pool no longer favors them.

Differences between PoS and PoW

Here are disparities in how both systems work, and their implications on users:

Sustainability

The key difference between Proof of Stake and Proof of Work is the energy consumption factor. Since the former doesn’t require validators to burn electricity on duplicative processes, the system requires fewer resources to work.

Economic Impact

Both systems have economic impacts on participants, preventing malicious instruments and penalizing disruptors. In Proof of Work, miners who verify invalid information or transaction blocks are given nothing. Meaning the cost of time, energy, and computing power is sunk. In Proof of Stake, validators put their assets on the line as an incentive to work in the best interests of the network. Should they falter, they lose assets rather than gain any.