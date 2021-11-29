India’s first-ever ultra-thin premium baby diaper pants by Super Cute’s

Hyderabad: Young parents now have a reason to rejoice. Super Cute’s Wonder Thinz diapers are India’s first-ever ultra-thin premium baby diaper pants. This is a one-of-a-kind product that is super-soft, slim, and lightweight, allowing the baby to remain active and happy throughout the day.

Super Cute’s understands that parents want the best for their kids and Wonder Thinz diaper pants ensure that by providing an unparalleled level of comfort. Typically, on usage, diapers become bulky, and it becomes difficult for babies to move around. They can also result in harsh rashes on the baby’s soft skin.

Wonder Thinz ensures that your baby moves freely without any discomfort using the Super Bubble Technology that evenly absorbs liquid and helps the baby feel light and active. The WonderThinz diapers come with a 5-layer gel core technology which allows the diaper to be thin so that babies can be playful at all times.

What’s more is these ultra-thin diapers are equipped with a Wetness Indicator that helps the parents know when the diaper needs to be changed, therefore eliminating any chances of rashes.

Super Cute’s Wonder Thinz diapers enable parents to enjoy a hassle-free journey of parenthood with their babies. They are the ideal choice for baby comfort and happiness.

WonderThinz are available in packs of Small, Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes at Rs. 13, Rs. 14, Rs 15, and Rs. 16, respectively.

Product Availability:

These products are available in your general stores and online at leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

About Soothe Healthcare

Soothe Healthcare is a ‘Spirit of Manufacturing’ award-winning company engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of consumer hygiene products, is the owner of feminine care brands Paree and Pariz, as well as baby care brand Super Cute’s and adult care brand Super Liife. Soothe Healthcare is constantly working towards making a positive impact in the community by bringing simple, affordable, and reliable healthcare products.