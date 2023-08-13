Introducing The Top 10 AI Cryptocurrencies In Blockchain-Powered AI Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency are the world’s most rapidly evolving and inventive technologies. Combining the two has resulted in a novel and exciting concept: AI cryptocurrency. This token’s main objective is to support different AI-based blockchain efforts such as games, Web 3.0 apps, and more.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that allows buying and selling assets using specialized software. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Dogecoin are some popular forms of crypto. AI crypto is changing the blockchain industry by granting access to powerful AI platforms like The Graph and SingularityNET. By spending tokens, users can utilize advanced artificial intelligence capabilities within these ecosystems. We examine the success drivers of the top ten projects about market capitalization and their integration of leading-edge technology into the crypto business.
Top 10 AI Cryptocurrency in 2023
- Cortex is a cryptocurrency initiative that allows developers to construct AI-powered models on Ethereum by employing GPU processors for improved processing capability. The growing value of the project, with CTXC tokens hitting $0.35, incentivizes engineers and compensates those who have already invested. Prices have since dropped to $0.22 per token.
- The Graph, an Ethereum blockchain system, has a $1,3 billion market capitalization. With its native coin GRT fluctuating, the potential for future development remains significant.t.
- The Ocean Protocol A blockchain-based platform that enables the monetization of data and services has seen its market price jump from $0.14 in November to around $0.14 today – a considerable gain in value.
- iExec, an AI and blockchain platform, monetize computer power and provides access to cloud resources. Its native currency RLC has been volatile, trading at roughly $1.6, a drop from its April peak of $1.8.
- Numeraire, a $107 million blockchain network, employs powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques for global stock markets. Despite price changes since 2017, NMR is still popular among investors, with a market cap of $17 per token.
- dKargo, a market valuation of $92 million, revolutionizes logistics by utilizing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. DKA, the company’s native token, delivers safe data, but its value has fallen since early 2021, and it is now worth $0.03 per unit.
- Phala Network is a blockchain platform with AI that provides decentralized cloud computing services. Even though it has been volatile since its inception in May 2021, its native currency PHA has achieved an all-time high. With a market valuation of $78 million and a token price of $0.14, there is space for expansion.
- Covalent is a novel network that allows developers to combine data from several blockchains, allowing retail and finance applications. CQT, the native token, has grown significantly since its launch in August 2021 and is now worth almost $93 million at $0.1.6.
- Ecoterra, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency initiative, combats climate change by combining recycled-to-earn ideas with AI-powered algorithms. With more than $3 million raised, investors may purchase tokens for $0.78 each at launch.
- Fetch.ai, a blockchain, and artificial intelligence platform, has joined eToro, a major cryptocurrency exchange with strong laws and transparency requirements. Miners earn the unique token “FET” for verifying transactions, and it is utilized for services linked to autonomous agent usage on Fetch’s infrastructure.