New Innodisk Blockchain SSD Flash Storage Solution Fortifies Radical Edge Data Integrity

Tamper Proof and Integrated with Distributed Ledger Technology, the new Innodisk SSD Addresses Increasing Data Integrity of AI in Everyday Applications.

Northvale, NJ, May 14, 2021: New Yorker Electronics has released the newest Innodisk SSD solution, the InnoBTS™ SSD, integrated with Innodisk’s new patented blockchain technology. The increasing presence of AI in everyday applications brings concerns about data integrity and validation.

With this new solution, Innodisk combines blockchain technology to secure the valuable data in recent IoT scenarios, such as POS system at unmanned stores, smart meters and digital ID cards from third-party access. The important data written to the SSD will create an encrypted hash string that corresponds to the specific data set, and the encrypted hash string is spread on the blockchain network, essentially creating a decentralized ledger that is distributed between numerous unique computers. The process is to make encrypted hash string to be “chained” on the blockchain network. If tampering happens, the chained data is checked with encrypted hash string on the network, clearly showing any discrepancies.

The InnoBTS SSD incorporates hardware-run digital signature. Through the sophisticate use of private and public keys given to each file that is sent, the receiver can always verify the correct sender. The SSD creates and secures the private key within an internal safety zone, ensuring maximum private key security. Only the public key will be available for anyone to verify the correct sender.

The new InnoBTS SSD series benefits from blockchain technology and data streaming combines to create an industry-leading solution for data integrity at the edge. Removing the need for software eases system integration as well as strengthening data integrity by moving the functions to the more inaccessible SSD firmware.

Innodisk’s solution allows for easy blockchain setup for edge applications that is not reliant on software, and meanwhile connects numerous devices to the blockchain network. This makes the InnoBTS™ SSD suitable for cutting-edge AI applications such as smart cities, smart vehicles, smart factories and intelligent surveillance.

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Innodisk’s full line of Flash Storage products including SSD, SATADOM, mSATA, Embedded Disk Cards, as well as Embedded, Server, Wide-Temperature and Customized Draw Modules and Embedded Peripherals.

