NFT for Environment: Trace Metaverse is the fastest growing NFT play-to-earn game that rewards users by driving around- and it’s making the earth greener

Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR-technology for smartphones. It is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and earn money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more.

The main difference that verifies Trace from other P2E games is that a player will have a variety. There will be different seasons in our game. Every season will have a unique mechanism that will allow people to earn tokens, which they can use in the game or convert into real money.

The trace team’s mission is to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring their surroundings, and having more communication in real life, to bring them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer. They break down the barriers between the digital and the physical, allowing people to interact with digital objects right in the real world.

The main achievements of Trace at the moment include:

– Attracted $3,000,000 of investments and closed Seed and Private rounds

– Gathered more than 100,000 members in their loyal community

– Have developed our own geolocation platform for 4 years

– Made an NFT Pre-sale and gathered $500,000

– More than 1000 people have become NFT-holders, who will get access to alpha testing

The core team includes popular names like Bogdan Evtushenko, Dmitry Fomin, Dmitry Korostelev, Alexey Gavrilov, and Vladimir Arustamovwho all have related experience in the gaming and crypto world. Abhyudoy Das, recently appointed as their Indian advisor says,” Trace visions to become a leader among metaverse in next five years. We are teaming up with different brands to initiate marketing campaigns inside the platform. In the recent few years, AR glasses will be enough for using our app; eliminating the use of smartphones for it.

