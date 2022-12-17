Rivobanc Review – Better Access to Global Markets

Rivobanc is an excellent brokerage for traders and investors who demand access to assets in international markets.

FAST FACTS

Account Minimum: $0.00

Products: Stocks, ETFs, Futures, Forex, Crypto, Bonds, Mutual Funds, and more

Introduction

Rivobanc is a less well-known brokerage but is swiftly gaining traction among several retail traders and institutional investors. The broker offers robust platforms, tools, and asset classes, tailored to the needs of international investors. It accepts clients from multiple countries, allowing you to invest with more than 20 different base currencies. Rivobanc enables traders and investors unrestricted access to a wide range of assets and markets from a single integrated account. However, their services are still not accessible in some regions.

Pros

Superior trading platforms

Access to numerous international markets

A wide range of product offerings

Reliable customer support

Cons

Rivobanc is not accessible in some countries

Limited educational materials

Pros Explained

Superior trading platforms

Rivobanc’s desktop and web-based versions integrate sophisticated trading tools and features for international traders. The platforms are highly customizable, so you can easily tweak the functionalities and views to your needs and preferences.

Access to numerous international markets

Rivobanc enables you better access to several tradeable domestic and global assets in more than 200 markets across over 100 countries. Besides, you can fund your accounts using over 20 different base currencies.

A wide range of product offerings

Thanks to this broker’s broader market access, traders are also guaranteed diverse investment options. The broker offers a vast selection of assets and other unique products with fixed incomes for different types of investors.

Reliable customer support

Rivobanc clients also enjoy 24/7 customer support via phone, email, messaging, and online chats. That allows you the flexibility to trade even outside of the official trading hours without any problems.

Cons Explained

Rivobanc is not accessible in some regions

Rivobanc currently boasts an extensive network of clients and market centers worldwide. However, their services are still not accessible in some countries and territories.

Limited educational materials

Although Rivobanc offers outstanding customer support, it lacks educational resources. The broker mainly provides investor education through a FAQ page that answers a few common questions about online investing.

Trading Platforms

Rivobanc supports three trading platforms: desktop, web, and mobile. Onboarding follows a similarly seamless process across all the platforms. Traders also access the same assets and markets on the desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

Desktop and web-based platforms

Rivobanc desktop and web platforms are potent programs incorporating cutting-edge tools and features. Users have up to 10 different modules, allowing you to modify the interface and tools to your needs and preferences. The desktop and web platforms also support custom watchlists, drawing tools, trade automation, and advanced order types not accessible on the mobile version.

Mobile app

The broker’s mobile app offers a more straightforward workflow than the desktop and web-based versions. It supports several fundamental tools and features, including charts, screeners, multi-leg options, trading idea generators, research, calculators, and news.

Product Offerings

Rivobanc enables its clients to access several global markets where you can trade a various investment products. Its portfolio comprises diverse asset classes and other unique offerings with high growth potential, including the following.

Stocks (long and short)

Options

ETFs

Bonds (corporate, municipal, treasury, CDs)

Mutual Funds (more than 10,000, including no-transaction mutual funds)

Futures

Forex (20+ currency pairs)

Crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all the other major cryptocurrencies)

Commodities

Costs

Rivobanc has no account minimums and allows zero commissions for online stock trading. They charge less than a $1 per contract fee for opening an options account. Clients are also not subjected to inactivity fees.

Other transactions attract different fees and spread but Rivobanc mainly uses per-contract or tiered pricing mechanisms that need to be clarified.

So, contact Rivobanc about the exact fees and margin interest rates you will be subject to before placing any orders.

Who is Rivobanc Best for?

Rivobanc is a full brokerage that emphasizes broader market access. It offers a vast selection of investment products, superior trading platforms, and highly reliable customer support. However, its inaccessibility in some regions and limited educational materials can be problematic, especially for beginners and passive investors. Overall, Rivobanc is mainly recommended to active international investors.