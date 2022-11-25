SoLVBL Solutions Inc. subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited Inks Digital Licensing Deal With Mogul Productions

Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm that its 100% owned subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited has entered into a Digital Asset License and Marketing Agreement (the “Agreement” and/or the “Partnership”) with one of North Americas leading blockchain-powered Film3production and alternative Film Financing businesses, Mogul Productions Limited.

The purpose of the Partnership is to strategically align two industry pioneers and digitise Darkhorse’s Film3 production slate, opening with the highly anticipated Drill & Rap music blockbuster “Tales From The Trap” a film created by Senior Vice President of Film Production, Terry Stone.

Terry Stone SVP of Film Production-SoLVBL stated: “We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s best-in-class Film3 production and alternative film financing companies. With a community of over 250,000 people and $11,000,000+ in NFT sales, the team at Mogul has certainly set the boundaries high with regard to combining digital assets with film production and bringing to market complementary Film3 financing opportunities. We are looking forward to developing content and combining our skill sets with team Mogul, we are aligning two market leaders with a view to accelerate Film3 production and digital adoption, its exciting times ahead for the company, our shareholders and Mogul.”

In collaboration with Mogul, Darkhorse will offer Mogul’s community the option to buy and sell digital assets tailored to its film Tales From The Trap, these digital assets will include non-fungible tokens (the “NFT’s”), highly sort after collectibles, and exclusive movie and music star collections. All content displayed throughout the marketplace will highlight visual and audio-visual graphics, animations, photographs, 3D works, GIFs, and other creative digital works, all content has an un-lockable real-world utility including the much sort after, “you can take part in the film”, “red carpet events”, “meet the stars”, “VIP after party access” and “film set visits”. All NFT’s will have a tangible value and are automatically linked to secondary marketplaces such as Opensea and Rarible.

Other Darkhorse films slated for digitisation under the partnership include Requiem For A King: The Rise and Fall of The Shah of Iran, written & directed by the Oscar-winning Guy Nativ, and the King of Crime: The true crime story of one of the world’s greatest criminals of all time, John Palmer AKA Goldfinger.

Under the Partnership Darkhorse will adopt Mogul’s “from script to screen” universal fan engagement strategy as the Partnership aims to unite the European, United Kingdom& American movie fan with a highly engaging and interactive digital marketplace.

Jake Fraser, Head of Business Development-Mogul Productions commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Terry and the Darkhorse team. Aligning with a world-class production house like Darkhorse enables us to help scale our vision of creating a more democratized environment for both filmmakers and film fans around the globe. This partnership will help deliver new ground-breaking fan engagement opportunities through NFTs and provide innovative financing opportunities to have less reliance on the traditional film financing model. We look forward to working with Darkhorse to help create a seamless bridge between the world of entertainment and blockchain through our industry-leading Film3 platform.

The Partnership will also enable Darkhorse to support the digital dissemination and market adoption of other one-of-a-kind NFT campaigns on Mogul such as Anthony Hayes’ “The Dark Army” ahead of the release of the planned trilogy.

The Partnership will leverage Mogul’s affiliation with acclaimed filmmaker Anthony Hayes, Hayes is the Producer/Director of GOLD starring Zac Efron, which is currently available worldwide on Netflix, an actor Hays starred in MACHINE with Brad Pitt, THE ROVER with Robert Pattinson, LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS with Michael Fassbender and ANIMAL KINGDOM with Joel Edgerton.

Furthermore, under the Agreement the parties will look to finance, produce and disseminate animated movies and TV series specifically designed for the new expanding Mogieland metaverse including but not limited to Darkhorse’s: The Claus Supremacy an animated Christmas family film brought to you by the producers of Saving Santa.