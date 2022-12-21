SpotInvest Review – Trade Diverse Assets On the Go!

Photo by David McBee:

QUICK FACTS

Account Minimum: $0.00

Fees: $0 for stocks and ETFs

Introduction

While many brokers claim to facilitate seamless trading anywhere and anytime, only some deliver that promise. SpotInvest offers a superior mobile app and unrestricted access to diverse asset classes that enable you to invest more conveniently and efficiently. The broker also boasts competitive pricing that allows traders and investors to reduce the financial burden of online trading significantly. However, SpotInvest offers limited educational materials and geographical coverage that may not sit well with some investors.

Pros

Powerful mobile app

Access to diverse domestic and global assets

Competitive pricing

Great customer support

Cons

Limited educational materials

Services are not accessible in some regions

Pros Explained

Powerful mobile app

SpotInvest offers a robust mobile trading platform with all the fundamental tools and some technical features for seamless trading on the go. The broker has streamlined the app with intuitive functionalities that even beginners can navigate without problems.

Access to diverse asset classes

While SpotInvest’s portfolio is not very robust, it provides a broader selection of domestic and global assets. Besides, the broker offers several fixed-income products with higher growth potential.

Competitive pricing

The broker’s clients are subject to different fees and spread, mainly based on your activities and transaction volumes. However, their costs are generally within the industry average.

Great customer support

SpotInvest guarantees 24/7 customer service, delivered via phone, email, and messaging. You can also engage their agents in-app through live chats.

Cons Explained

Limited educational materials

Although SpotInvest has a FAQ page where clients can get some insights about online trading, its educational programming needs to be revised.

Services are not accessible in some regions

SpotInvest currently accepts traders and investors from multiple countries and territories, but services are still inaccessible in some jurisdictions.

Usability and Trading Experience

Creating an account is straightforward, following a standard process just like other platforms. SpotInvest allows you to create multiple accounts for different purposes, and you do not have to fund them immediately. However, options or marginal traders may need a more detailed approval process. Nonetheless, onboarding is generally seamless.

SpotInvest supports three trading platforms: desktop, web, and mobile. You can use the platforms simultaneously because they incorporate similar features and functionalities. All the versions feature simplistic designs and easy workflow that ensures smooth navigation.

Mobile app

SpotInvest mobile is a powerful platform compatible with Android, iOS, Google, and Amazon-enabled devices. It has different modules that you can customize to your needs and goals. The mobile app lets you view quote history, detailed quotes for various assets, and order notifications such as price alerts. It supports screeners, charting, multi-leg options, trading idea generators, calculators, portfolio analysis, research, live data streaming, and news.

Product Offerings

SpotInvest places a greater emphasis on its product offerings to ensure traders and investors can pursue their preferred investment strategies. The broker provides an impressive selection of high-growth potential asset classes and fixed-income products. They include;

Stocks (long and short stocks)

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Forex (More than 16 currency pairs)

Bonds (treasury, corporate, municipal, CDs)

Options

Crypto

Commodities

Costs

Here is a rundown of SpotInvest’s pricing and fees

No minimum account deposit

No commissions for online stock and ETF trading

Options trades attract a per-contract fee of $0.65

International orders are subject to exchange fees

The live broker fee is about $32 for every trade

You can still incur other fees on SpotInvest, so confirm the specific rates before placing any orders.

Customer Service

SpotInvest has well-trained and experienced customer service assistants and agents that guarantee on-demand support to all clients. You can always contact them for assistance navigating the platforms or other issues via phone, email, messaging, and online chats.

Final Verdict

SpotInvest is an incredible brokerage that offers a superior mobile app and unrestricted access to diverse domestic and global assets. It also boasts competitive pricing and excellent customer service, elevating the overall client experience. While its geographical coverage is limited, SpotInvest has the best of both worlds. It is an excellent choice for beginners, passive investors, and active traders.