The Institution of Engineering and Technology contributes to the Ministry of Electronics and Communications’ National Strategy on Blockchain

Bengaluru, January 2022- The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India has been recognised as one of the contributors to the Ministry of Electronics and Communications’ National Strategy on Blockchain, which was released on December 3, 2021. The policy includes inputs from the IET future tech panel / 8 volunteers from IET in the areas of healthcare, smart cities, cybersecurity and standards to feed into this important strategy document for India. The volunteers are:

Ravi Ramaswamy, Chair – Healthcare Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; CEO, RV Consultants

Dr Vikram Venkateswaran, Member – Healthcare Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Founder and Editor Healthcare India

Ajit Ashok Shenvi, Member – Healthcare Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Director, Big Data & Analytics, Philips Innovation Campus

V Srinivasa Rao (VSR), Chair – Smart Cities Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Chairman & Managing Director, Chief Digital Consultant- BT & BT

Dinesh Chand Sharma, Chair – Standards, Legal and Regulatory Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Director, Standards Public Policy, EU Project SESEI

Sharat Chandra, Chair- Blockchain Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; President GBA India, Advisor – EarthID

Arvind Tiwary, Chair – Cybersecurity Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Chair, TiE IoT Forum and Founder, SangEnnovate

Arnab Chattopadhayay, Member – Cybersecurity Working Group, IET Future Tech Panel; Associate Director, IBM

Commenting on the same, Anitha Kaveri (Head-Sectors and Special Projects, IET India), adds, “It is a proud moment for IET as an institution to be recognised in this way. Blockchain technology has so much to offer; in the e-governance domain, use of Blockchain technology ensures vigilance, transparency, and possibly avoids insider attacks on critical data related to governance matters. The key characteristics of e-governance are trust and accountability, which are well supported by Blockchain technology.”

The Policy received numerous inputs and feedback from various stakeholders, including industry, government departments/societies/R&D labs, individuals, banks, start-ups, and so on. The goal of this policy is to create a keen and trustworthy collaborative digital ecosystem that will provide a like-minded, tamper-proof, transparent, and open framework for providing eGovernance services to citizens and businesses by involving multiple organisations in a participating environment while ensuring trust, security, track and trace, integrity, and regulatory compliance.

About the IET:

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), is one of the world’s largest professional societies for engineers, headquartered in the UK. Turning 150 this year, the IET works closely with industry, academia and government in its mission to engineer a better world. In line with this, the IET also has specific global initiatives around key sectors that are relevant to solving problems that impact the society at large. In India, the IET has over 13,000 members and has wide ranging activities in alignment with the overall global IET strategy that also includes sector focus in areas such as Future technologies, Future of Mobility and Transport, as well as the Future of Work.

With our members, we are driving innovation and change in the fields of engineering and technology. We research, investigate, review and analyse the industry’s challenges, proposing solutions that will have a significant impact on the world for years to come.