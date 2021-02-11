Ways to make a safe password of your bitcoin wallet!

Digital currencies like bitcoin are stored in digital wallets. It is imperative for users always to add some security measures to provide security to their wallets. A unique and random password is a good strategy, but some other things or tips can help you safeguard the bitcoin wallet you will read. You can learn about security issues and ways to protect them by ready the news from icorating.com

Password Managers

A password manager is more like a password vault. It is a computer program that is used to generate and store passwords. Sometimes, it appears as a browser extension or in the form of an application. Some password managers host encrypted passwords of users in the cloud which some of the password managers store passwords locally.

Some password managers are open-source means free which some provide paid cloud solutions, and if a user uses password managers for multiple devices, it is suggested to get a paid cloud solution. The best thing about password managers is that they are more secure as they generate random and long passwords conveniently.

Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets are the wallets that are in the form of hardware devices. When using a hardware wallet, a user must set an additional passphrase as it will recover your keys and funds even if you lost your wallet or it gets stolen. The advantage of using hardware wallets is that these appear with a switch, and it wipes the wallets if there are too many attempts made on guessing the wallet’s password.

Paper Wallets

Paper wallets are best for users that trade bitcoin daily. Users can easily send and receive bitcoins using the QR code. While creating a paper wallet, users must avoid encrypting the wallet along with a password. In general, it gets difficult for every user to remember a long password over some time, and it might be possible that you forget the password by the time when you require recovering your funds. Paper wallets are highly convenient because they generate private keys on paper that can be easily used and destroyed after use.

Mobile Wallets

While using a mobile wallet, users must check that encrypted storage is enabled as iOS devices always come with encrypted enabled storage, and Android users must enable it. It is crucial to set the passlock or password or face scanners or fingerprints in mobile wallets to add a security layer. Most mobile wallets allow users to set passwords so no unwanted access can take place. If your mobile wallets don’t allow you to set a password or don’t use passcode often, you can add it to a password manager.

Online Wallets

Online wallets are only good to keep a small number of bitcoins as these are not secure. Online wallets are the wallets where users can access wallet anytime from mobile, desktop, or through the web. These wallets involve third-parties, where third-parties provide access to users of their private keys. There are high risks that third-party may get access to your private keys and hack or attack your wallet. It is suggested to connect to an online wallet through a safe network or use a private network.

Secondary passwords through SMSs

Many services ask users for new code after every time they log in. that code is required to be entered to process further and log in to your account. It might be possible that you don’t have your phone or run out of battery, and in such cases, you might not access the code. In case you lose your phone and try to get a new SIM card with the same number, an attacker attacks your phone and issues a similar SIM, and reroute your messages. It is the greatest security concern, and one must use security protocols to safeguard your wallet and crypto tokens.

Two-factor authentication

Users usually have different accounts like payment processors, debit card providers, and exchanges, and even if you don’t use them, it is imperative to keep them secure. Two-factor authentication is a technique where users are required to submit a code to log in to the account along with using regular passwords. This is one of the best ways to secure your bitcoin wallet.