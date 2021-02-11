What are the security concerns with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin?

Most popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have hit the headlines of the news and have attracted media towards it. As we all have heard about bitcoin and have seen people praising the bitcoin network, it has become the most successful and widely used cryptocurrency. Despite its positive factors and features, many security concerns are emerging with this currency. It is becoming more vulnerable to attacks, and people find it scary to invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Recent studies and discoveries have depicted that bitcoin is not completely secure against hackers and scammers. They are always ready to attack the digital keys to get access to the wallets of users. Hackers always attempt to steal bitcoins from bitcoin participants who are honest and are referred to as miners. For more information, you can get more details here

In this article, we will have an overview of bitcoin and learn about the security concerns that are surrounding cryptocurrencies.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is considered the first successful cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology that uses cryptographic principles to authenticate the transactions. In the 1990s, plenty of attempts were made to create digital money, and for the first time in 2009, a mysterious entity created a digital currency named Bitcoin. Satoshi Nakamoto was the founder of a currency that he stated is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. The main motive behind creating a digital currency was to eliminate the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s most imperative part of the invention was how a cash system is independent of intermediaries and goes against the centralized payment systems. Bitcoin is based on blockchain technology to record bitcoin transactions and make them legitimate.

What is the process of Bitcoin Mining?

Bitcoin network is independent of any central authority and is thus controlled by its community across the globe. Bitcoin transactions require a confirmation from the special individuals known as miners before confirming the transaction. In case a transaction is unconfirmed, it is considered in the pending stage and can be forged. Once the miners confirm a transaction, it can no longer be counterfeited as one of the most important features of bitcoin is that transactions are irreversible or unchangeable.

In simple words, miners do the work of taking the transactions, confirming them, and then distributing them across the computer network. Each computer has a copy of the blockchain ledger. The miners do hard work and verify the transactions, which is done by solving the complex mathematical algorithms. As the process is done, the miners are rewarded with newly minted bitcoins as an incentive. Miners are the biggest contributors in the bitcoin network and are the most honest individuals.

What are the security concerns with digital currencies like bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the digital currency, and even after eleven years of its invention, not all people understand it and its working. But governments, organizations, businesses, and banks are thoroughly studying cryptocurrencies and are evaluating the usage and emergence. Because bitcoin currency isn’t centralized like fiat currencies, people have different opinions and do not think bitcoin is a viable currency. In reality, bitcoin is built on proof-of-work principles where the transactions are processed securely following the peer-to-peer network and is decentralized in nature. Let us now focus on the security concerns of the bitcoin network that can lead to security threats and harmful attacks by using cryptocurrencies that include:

Double spending

With digital currencies, there comes the issue of double-spending. This problem rises and allows attackers to make multiple transactions using similar coins that invalidate the transactions. Double-spending is never an issue with fiat currencies.

Selfish mining

Miners are the largest contributors in the bitcoin network, but miners sometimes carry out selfish mining. Selfish miners use a sufficient size pool to earn revenue that is larger than the mining power ratio. This is why honest miners lag and won’t make the transactions to blockchain and miss earning the bitcoin reward.

DDoS

Bitcoin wallets are used to manage bitcoins and their transactions to and from clients and can be easily accessed online. There are always prying eyes on bitcoin wallets, and these are more susceptible to

DDoS attacks.