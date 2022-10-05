What Is theBest Crypto Wallet for Bitcoin Betting?

Where to store your Bitcoin is one of the most important things to learn about when you enter the world of crypto. With many crypto wallets available, it’s important to choose one that best suits your needs.

People buy crypto for many different reasons, so crypto storage options come in various shapes and sizes. Some wallets are for those who want to buy their first Bitcoin and hold onto it for a long time, while others are geared toward those wanting to collect many different coins.

Due to their features, ease of access, and level of privacy, some crypto wallets are more suited to crypto betting than others.

This article outlines the best wallet options for those using online crypto casinos.

What To Consider When Choosing a Crypto Wallet

The first thing to look out for when selecting a crypto wallet for Bitcoin betting is that the wallet is non-custodial, which means you have full custody of your digital currency.

“Non-custodial wallets are a great way to ensure user assets are not subject to censorship or confiscation,” explains CoinDesk.

The alternative is a custodial wallet, which is beneficial for beginners, but means your crypto is never fully under your control. Coinbase and Circle offer custodial wallets to their customers as a means of being more accessible and user-friendly. However, under US regulation, these wallets may be closed if linked to online gambling websites.

Before selecting a wallet, you should also consider where and how frequently you will need to use it. The options to choose between are mobile, desktop, web, and hardware. Since you’ll need to use your crypto, it’s important to choose a wallet with simple and easy access.

Below are the three best wallet choices for online casino users:

The Best All-rounder: Blockstream Green

Blockstream is always ahead of the game when it comes to innovation and that’s what makes its mobile wallet such a popular choice for crypto holders. It’s quick to set up and comes with an intuitive, user-friendly design. The wallet gives users full control over their crypto and allows them to access their Bitcoin whenever and wherever they need it.

It’s recommended for both beginners but provides advanced features too. To maximize security, the Blockstream wallet offers two-factor authentication and a multi-signature option for power users.

Blockstream users are provided with a seed phrase that needs to be stored somewhere safe. This seed phrase means that even if the device is lost, the wallet can be set up again elsewhere to regain access to funds.

The wallet can also be integrated with hardware wallets Ledger and Trezor, so Bitcoin can also be stored easily offline.

Best for mobile: BRD Wallet

BRD is a great choice for Bitcoin holders. It’s a mobile wallet that is available to download on both Android and iPhone. It gives over 6 million users full control of their crypto and a strong level of anonymity.

The BRD wallet values privacy and does not require KYC registration. All you need to do is download it and set up a seed phrase. Write down and store this 24-word phrase somewhere safe, and then your wallet is ready to go.

You can buy Bitcoin and Ethereum from inside the BRD app. It’s a great choice for crypto users who do not want the hassle of signing up for exchanges. You can add your credit card or connect to your bank to make a payment then exchange your fiat into crypto.

The BRD wallet holds security in the highest regard – an important thing to look out for when choosing a wallet for online gambling. It has the option to unlock with PIN, face ID, or touch so that only you can access your crypto wallet.

Best for desktop: Electrum

Electrum is one of the oldest and most reliable Bitcoin wallets out there. In fact, it’s a Bitcoin-only wallet. The desktop application is lightweight and ensures users can easily store, send and receive BTC.

It’s simple to download for Windows, Linux, and Mac users. The wallet gives users full control over their crypto private keys. Even if the computer breaks or fails, the wallet can be restored via the private key.

It is cross-interface, so works on Android too and can be downloaded on the Google Play store. With funds easily accessible across devices, it’s a great option for those who like to use their crypto on both desktop and mobile.

The best feature about the Electrum wallet is that because the servers are decentralized and redundant, it has no downtime, which means your wallet is always available for accessing your funds.

Conclusion

Your wallet is an essential piece of kit for storing your crypto, so it’s important to do your own research when considering the options available. The wallets recommended in this article are great, secure options for starting out, storing your Bitcoin, and accessing online crypto casinos.