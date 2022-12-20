X-Fortunes Review – Access to Robust Assets and Global Markets

FAST FACTS

X-Fortunes has been a widely known brokerage in the industry for many years. While the broker started as a professional-level platform, it has increasingly innovated its practices and policies to attract beginners and casual investors. X-Fortunes access to robust products and global markets gives traders and investors the flexibility to pursue their preferred investment strategies with fewer risks. However, the broker also needs to catch up in some areas.

Pros

Robust product offerings

Access to global markets

Superior trade execution

Top-notch research and analysis tools

Rich educational materials

Cons

Trading tools and features can overwhelm beginners

X-Fortunes is not accessible in some regions

Pros Explained

Robust product offerings

X-Fortunes offers an extensive selection of all conventional assets, new asset classes, and other unique products with fixed returns under one roof. That ensures greater convenience and more flexibility for traders and investors.

Access to global markets

Trading on X-Fortunes also allows you access to more than 150 market centers, including automated exchanges across over 20 countries globally.

Superior trade execution

X-Fortunes achieves superior trade execution through smart order routing software. The proprietary trade execution algorithm can route orders to multiple market centers, enabling you to attain better price execution.

Top-notch research and analysis tools

X-Fortunes’s trading platforms provide cutting-edge research and analysis tools to help you choose the best trades to maximize profitability.

Rich educational materials

X-Fortunes offers extensive educational resources for active traders and investors in multiple formats. You can access well-curated videos, articles, and webinars on all trading platforms.

Cons Explained

Trading tools and features can be overwhelming to beginners

X-Fortunes’s trading platforms are mainly for professional traders, with relatively advanced tools and features that may overwhelm novices.

Services are not accessible in some regions

While X-Fortunes clients have access to several international markets, the broker’s services are not global. So, check their website for a list of the supported countries and regions before you sign up.

Trading Experience

The overall trading experience on X-Fortunes is seamless across its desktop, web, and mobile platforms. That is mainly because the broker has streamlined the venues with highly advanced tools and features that allow you to understand the markets better and develop proper strategies for maximizing profitability.

Traders and investors can access the same assets and products on X-Fortunes’s desktop, web, and mobile versions. You can also automate order execution or route trades to specific market centers. The platforms also feature highly customizable interfaces that allow you to optimize the tools and functionalities to your needs and preferences.

The other features and amenities accessible on X-Fortunes include charting, screeners, multi-leg options, trading idea generators, research, portfolio analysis, evaluators, and news.

Products

X-Fortunes boasts robust product offerings for all types of traders and investors. The tradeable products include.

Stocks (long and short)

ETFs

Options

Forex (More than 20 currency pairs)

Bonds (corporate, municipal, treasury and CDs)

Mutual Funds

Crypto

Futures

Commodities

Costs

X-Fortunes has relatively complex pricing encompassing various strategies, including per-leg, contract, and tier-based. Here are the key pointers about the costs on X-Fortunes.

Zero account minimum

No commissions policy for stock trades

$1 per contract fee for options

International orders are subject to exchange fees

No fees for software, account transfer, and inactivity

Education

X-Fortunes offers all investors excellent educational resources in diverse formats. The materials include well-curated videos, articles, infographics, and webinars that cover a wide range of online trading essentials.

Are There Any Trading Risks with X-Fortunes?

X-Fortunes is generally a safe investment platform, with average security measures such as 2FA, biometric authentication, insurance coverage for selected asset classes, and security questions for suspicious account activities. Besides, nobody has reported the broker for any recent security issues or service outages. However, you should take extra security precautions to avoid any surprises.

X-Fortunes Is Best For

X-Fortunes emphasizes robust product offerings and access to global markets for traders and investors. It also provides cutting-edge trading, research and analysis tools, and rich educational materials. Overall, X-Fortunes is best suited to active traders and savvy investors with little online investing experience.