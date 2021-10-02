Achin Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO of Notebook

A Chartered Accountant, who has worked in India and abroad in various senior capacities in GE, PwC, KPMG and Deloitte and now entrepreneur, Achin Bhattacharyya hail from a small mining town on the Bengal-Jharkhand border, and was brought up by his grandfather who was his inspiration behind his educational Startup Notebook. During his school days Achin closely watched his grandfather, who was an acclaimed engineer at the helm of some of the landmark projects of that era, take an early retirement from his successful career, to go back to his native place and devote his time to imparting free education to school children of that area. He often said “nothing was more satisfying than passing on one’s knowledge and wisdom to the future generation and thus contribute towards a better tomorrow.”

To contribute to the education system of India, Achin traversed the length and breadth of the country and spoke to students, parents and teachers to understand the challenges that they face and the need for creating an engaging and immersive learning experience which can help in shaping up the young minds during their formative years and with thought Notebook was born.

With an Intention to reach the 98% of the children who are underserved by the ed-tech industry, Notebook enables teachers, educators, schools and parents to help students via crisp audio-visual learning available in different regional languages. With a user base of 1.71 million users, Notebook is completely self-funded and has covered syllabus of CBSE, ICSE, West Bengal Board and UP Board with more than 10,000 bilingual videos across topics and subtopics and are currently producing content for other boards.

At Notebook, Achin takes care of strategy, team management, content curation and brand communication. He forms the nucleus along with his cousin Subhayu, ably supported by a strong team of exceptionally capable and driven individuals, most of whom have worked with the best Indian and global brands and are achievers in their own right. More than academic excellence, however, what sets this winning team apart is the combination of its exemplary values, work ethics, quality consciousness and research orientation.

An avid reader and passionate traveller, Achin has keen interest in Economics, History, Literature and Philosophy. He is a regular speaker at various forums and also contributes articles to numerous publications. He is also on the board of some of the most renowned corporates and contributes significantly to brand strategies.