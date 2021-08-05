Casio ropes in India’s music maestros for its latest campaign

India: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company rolls out a landmark campaign #CasioMakesMusicians roping in renowned Indian musicians including Shaan, Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal. The campaign highlights the brand’s contribution to the world of music by inculcating creativity and learning through every stage of life. It also marks Casio’s 25-year milestone in India.

The three music gurus share their journey in the field of music and fondly recall their first Casio musical keyboard that made them fall in love with instruments and melodies. Taking a trip down memory lane, they convey pivotal moments through anecdotes from their life with a Casio.

Casio has played a prominent role in India for the past 25 years as it has encouraged young music enthusiasts to take a chance and venture into the harmonious world of musical learning. Almost every child in India who wishes to learn music starts their journey with a Casio Mini, be it to eventually practise professionally or as a great hobby.

Reminiscing his early days, Singer and Music Composer, Shaan talks about his memories with Casio and how his father’s keyboard encouraged him to follow his dream in music and instilled hope in him to own a similar instrument one day. Over the years, he’s built some wonderful memories with his Casio mini keyboard and is happy to be a part of the brand’s 25th anniversary in India.

As part of the campaign, Casio has also rolled out a giveaway contest that encourages fans and followers to share their Casio memories and get a chance to be featured on the official Casio social media handle and win a Casiotone keyboard.

Talking about the campaign, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President, Casio India said, “We are excited to announce our association with music industry pioneers like Shaan, Salim Merchant & Benny Dayal. This is a great year for us as we celebrate 25 years in India. In-line with our core philosophy of Creativity & Contribution, our aim has always been to expand the musical instruments market in India by introducing innovative products like keyboards for beginners with smartphone connectivity for easy learning or slim and stylish portable pianos for professionals. We’ve been pioneers in the field of Mini keyboards and feel deeply obliged and humbled to have touched so many lives and inspired many in their childhood to become the great musicians that they are now.”

Casio musical instruments has a wide range of keyboards and pianos designed for different age groups and need states. The Casiotone range of keyboards are specially designed for anyone above 10 years of age who wants to start learning a musical instrument. And its innovative & affordable digital pianos have completely altered the scene over the years by getting pianos within everybody’s reach. The recently launched slim digital pianos offer enhanced portability and easy learning. The brand has also ensured that learning music never stops even during the pandemic as children and adults can continue their musical journey at their fingertips with its easy-to-use Chordana Play app.