Chai Sutta Bar opens its new franchise outlet to celebrate Pôhela Boishakh with A blissful cup of Chai in Kharagpur

Kharagpur: Chai Sutta Bar the brand known for Spreading the Taste of Chai in a Kulhad across India announced its launch in Kharagpur to celebrate the warmth and goodness with a cup of Chai on the Bengali New Year ‘Pohela Boishak’. In India Tea is not just a beverage alone, but it’s a culture the thick sweet drink is an integral part of our lives. To tantalize your taste buds and give a plethora of menu options Chai Sutta Bar opened its franchise outlet in the famous IIT City, Kharagpur.

With the idea of spreading the taste of Kulhad worldwide the brand has tried to keep its pricing at the most nominal low so that it suits the pocket for all and caters the masses. After making its presence felt across the Western, Northern and North- Western belt with a blissful kulhad of Chai, Chai Sutta Bar is all set to make a debut in the eastern and north-eastern states of India. With the objective of serving a wishful cup of Chai to all, today the brand marks its presence in over 70+ cities and 3 countries Oman, Nepal and Dubai.

The idea of serving this ritual on a Bar Table founders Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak hailing from districts of Madhya Pradesh originated the idea of Chai Sutta Bar. The mix of Indian and Western culture by far has been appreciated by the consumers and hence the brand on an average sells 3, 00,000Kulhad’s in a day. Moreover with the ongoing global pandemic we understand that safety is the key ask by the consumer’s especially in F&B segment and the brand ensures to deliver it at utmost priority.

Commenting on the Kharagpur franchise launch, Mr. Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar India said; “When we started our first venture in the hotspot of the University area in Indore, our focused audience were the college goers and hostellers. That is the time when we decided to have our presence in each and every corner of the country which has our target audience. Kharagpur is one of the most important markets for us as it is also known as the IIT hub. We are very excited with this launch and we thoroughly hope to get the best response from the city.”