Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company, based out
of South India. Founded by Shahir Muneer in 2012 and co-led by him and Vishu Ramaswamy
since 2014, the company currently has over 75 associates with presence across Chennai,
Bengaluru, Cochin, Mumbai, Delhi & Hyderabad.
In less than a decade, Divo Digital has now become one of India’s largest multi-platform online
video networks (aka as Multi-Channel Networks / MCNs) working as enterprise content
partners with 50+ digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
amongst other platforms, worldwide. Their online video content partners include leading TV channels, movie rights holders, film studios, music labels, artists, and various digital content creators and YouTubers across South India.
Currently, Divo Music is one of the largest independent music distributors and publishers in
South India and has been working with labels, artists, musicians to help distribute and monetise
their music across digital, radio, TV, etc. It has also married it with its content solutions to
brands thus, helping artists/musicians monetise beyond royalties. Divo Music holds the
distinction of having released 2019’s highest viewed music video in India & the world’s 7th
highest viewed music video – Rowdy Baby.
Divo’s agency division is one of the leading and faster-growing digital, influencer, and content
marketing companies in India. As early as 2016, the company ventured into this space and to
date has delivered over 100+ projects for over 70 brands across various digital platforms.
Divo has a roster of over 1000+ content creators, artists, influencers, talents and specialises
in catering solutions for the South Indian market.