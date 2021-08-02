Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company, based out

of South India. Founded by Shahir Muneer in 2012 and co-led by him and Vishu Ramaswamy

since 2014, the company currently has over 75 associates with presence across Chennai,

Bengaluru, Cochin, Mumbai, Delhi & Hyderabad.

In less than a decade, Divo Digital has now become one of India’s largest multi-platform online

video networks (aka as Multi-Channel Networks / MCNs) working as enterprise content

partners with 50+ digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

amongst other platforms, worldwide. Their online video content partners include leading TV channels, movie rights holders, film studios, music labels, artists, and various digital content creators and YouTubers across South India.

Currently, Divo Music is one of the largest independent music distributors and publishers in

South India and has been working with labels, artists, musicians to help distribute and monetise

their music across digital, radio, TV, etc. It has also married it with its content solutions to

brands thus, helping artists/musicians monetise beyond royalties. Divo Music holds the

distinction of having released 2019’s highest viewed music video in India & the world’s 7th

highest viewed music video – Rowdy Baby.

Divo’s agency division is one of the leading and faster-growing digital, influencer, and content

marketing companies in India. As early as 2016, the company ventured into this space and to

date has delivered over 100+ projects for over 70 brands across various digital platforms.

Divo has a roster of over 1000+ content creators, artists, influencers, talents and specialises

in catering solutions for the South Indian market.