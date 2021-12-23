Exclusive interview with Dr Prashanth Reddy, Managing Director, Fundermax India

Fundermax offers sustainable façade solutions to top corporates in India, plans manufacturing unit by 2024.

Sustainable design is an inseparable aspect of construction today. On one hand, these facades help in reducing the negative impacts on the environment and on the other help in the health and comfort of the building occupants. The objective is to minimize non-renewable resources, reduce waste and create a productive environment.

Business News This Week (BNTW) caught up with Dr. Prashanth Reddy, Managing Director of Austrian company, Fundermax India on sustainable facades, the company’s performance in the last 14 years since their entry into India and their future plans in an exclusive interview.

Excerpts of the interview:

BNTW: Sustainability is the buzzword in the construction industry today. What is the demand for sustainable Fundermax products in India?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: Sustainability is an inseparable aspect of today’s construction industry. Fundermax offers a revolutionary rear ventilated façade system that improves building protection by enhancing the functionality of the façade with respect to heat and noise reduction, and better weather protection. It is a sustainably designed façade system that reduces the thermal bridges and condensation of water vapor to protect the building. Such natural ventilation is also one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection and/or airborne microbes., and to reduce the overall air conditioning load of a building. All exterior installations by Fundermax are done based on the rear ventilated principle.

The Compact Interior range from Fundermax has surfaced with anti-microbial properties and that are easy to clean. They can also be used as partitions in restroom cubicles. Fundermax panels are easy to maintain and hence don’t incur any periodic maintenance cost.

BNTW: Who is your major clientele across India – name a few prominent builders/ architects/ any other whom you have been working with within the last 14 years in India?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: We have worked with all the top builders, corporates, HNI customers across segments like healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, and more. To name a few, we have participated in prestigious corporate projects for Infosys, Dell, TCS, Qualcomm and worked with builders like Prestige, Brigade, Unitech, etc. We have executed more than 15000 projects across the country in the last 14 years.

BNTW: Is Fundermax India planning to set up a manufacturing facility in India? If yes, when?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: Yes, we are evaluating the options to set up the manufacturing plant for compact laminates and max exterior. This project is at the evaluation stage and the manufacturing plant might come up by end of 2024.

BNTW: What is the expected turnover of Fundermax India in 2021- 22?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: Fundermax would be close to Rs 100 CR in 2021-2022

BNTW: Currently how many distributors do you have in the country? Are you planning to expand the distributor base?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: We have 50+ business partners spread across the length and breadth of the country. Fundermax is a complete solution provider, and this network of trained & experienced ‘Fundermax authorized Business Partners to support the installation of the complete system at the site.

BNTW: Any additions to the current product portfolio?

Dr. Prashanth Reddy: We are launching a new SBU for interior business which would comprise of following verticals