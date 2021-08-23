Exclusive Interview with Mr. Zakir Hussain, Director, BD Soft

We thank Mr. Zakir Hussain, Director, BD Soft for this interview. Business News This Week team had an exclusive interaction with him over various aspects related to the business and growth.

Please tell us about the core products and services of BD Soft?

BD Software Distribution is one of the trusted cyber security distributors in India. We have been in the channel and distribution business since 2016, and hence we are well versed with the industry and have strong expertise and network with distributors and partners. Most of the team are having experience of more than 20 years of in a similar business. Since the pandemic, we have introduced the Indian consumers to an array of international solutions and thereby made their businesses resilient in the midst of business continuity struggle. Our varied portfolio of products includes Bitdefender Consumer &Endpoint Security Solutions for SMB &Enterprises, End Point Protector (DLP solutions) from CoSosys, Proget (MDM solutions), Zecurion (UBA & DLP), Data Resolve (DLP), FUDO (PAM), Prophaze (WAF), Abbyy (Fine Reader & OCR), Digitware (Cloud Backup), Supermail (Mailing Services), Mailvault (Mail backup), and Peregrine SOC by Cyber NX to name a few.

Has there been a rise in data security since the pandemic? And how has it become of prime importance to small as well as large companies?

Since last two years because of the pandemic lot of IT companies are doing very well because everybody has started giving some cyber solutions and also hardware because suddenly everyone started working from home so companies who are using desktops had to procure laptops and give it to their people to work from home and then when you are working with laptops it has to be secured because u have to connect with the webs and servers.

So cyber security has become particularly important to people who were earlier not bothered with those who used to go to the office and work in a protected environment with firewall and other infrastructure, but now are forced to work from home or and other places and so many have gone to their hometowns. So they are very far from their work offices so these cybercrime increases and a lot of companies decided that they have a lot of data on what will they do if they are out because it’s a big location because they cannot be hoisting around when the computer is not in their domain. so in this situation, all solutions are very much needed right now by almost every company which is having any kind of data and I think any business and every business works on the data that they have, that’s why during the current time this has become important

Tell us about BitDefender’s new Cloud-Based Endpoint Detection And Response Solution For Enterprises And Managed Service Providers. What is it and how can it help?

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Their security products portfolio encapsulates threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses, and their devices, networks, and cloud services.

Bitdefender’s new cloud-based dedicated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution, is designed to help enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSPs) improve the ability to detect and eradicate threats as they occur and strengthen overall resiliency against cyberattacks. The new EDR package is resource-light and fully cloud-delivered for easy deployment and management and runs alongside third-party prevention technologies. Unique in the EDR space, it combines endpoint telemetry and human risk analytics with advanced threat detection capabilities. The detection capabilities enable quick visibility into vulnerable systems on-premise or in cloud environments and offer one-click actions to mitigate risks including quarantining files, blocking IP addresses, and killing processes. Bitdefender EDR is designed to increase resilience against cyber-attacks by making detection more accurate with increased visibility into what’s happening at the endpoint.

Tell us about BD Soft’s Channel Partner programme?

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% channel partner-focused company and we do all business via our partners spread across India. We provide necessary training, certifications, Marketing materials to our partners to succeed. We also help them with POC and PreSales to showcase our solutions to their customers more effectively. Our partners always make good profits from promoting our solutions.

What is the Brand’s Geographical reach?

We have a head office in Navi Mumbai, we have an office in Kolkata and we have another technical support office in IT park in Navi Mumbai where our technical team sits and work from there and plans are that in future we will be having 24 hours support service. Our plan this year is to open offices in Delhi and Bangalore also. So we have 3 offices right now and will grow to more 2 offices this year. We are a team of 50 people and we would be around 80 people by financial year-end till next march 2022.

What is the future roadmap of the brand?

We are working on building an aggressive roadmap for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. There is a growing demand in these untapped markets, which is now awakening to the need for cyber security solutions. We plan to be present in at least 100 cities by the end of 2021 with all our solutions. Our team is also on a growth path, and we will be around 80 team members by financial year-end. Our focus, for now, is on sales, support, and being seen at the right touchpoints.