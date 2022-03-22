Female Founder of Dating App, EME Hive, Gives Advice to Women Who Want to Launch a Startup

Mariko Tokioka could be described as a unicorn in the startup world. Forbes named her to Japan’s Most Influential Women in Business, and listed her in their 55 Women in Global Leadership.

She’s an inspiring force for women and minorities alike. She sold her first startup, Quipper, for $40 million and has already turned her second startup, EME Hive, into the world’s largest Asian American dating site. She recently raised $7 million for EME Hive in her most recent round.

So how did Mariko do it?

She credits these business approaches for helping her succeed, and she encourages other budding entrepreneurs to put them into their own practice.

“Startup life is more chaotic than you would ever imagine,” said Mariko. “An unexpected expense will seems to show up when you least expect it. How will you pay for it? Maybe your best employee will tell you she’s leaving for a larger competitor. Even co-founders will want to move in different directions. Whatever happens, you can’t always prepare for it. You just have to expect it. This gratitude will make your difficult journey much more rewarding and meaningful.”

Mariko encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to give love to everyone, regardless of how low or high they are in their careers. She says not everyone will appreciate that affection immediately, but it will come back to you in time.

Women are Natural Leaders so Tap into It

Mariko believes women are natural leaders, giving them an edge in building teams and businesses.

Statistics show her assumption is right.

A recent analysis published in First Round detailed how female founders performed 63 percent better than their male counterparts.

“I think women are naturally talented at networking and building long-term relationships,” said Mariko. “Using these skills to our advantage and maintaining a strong network is extremely important for the success of any startup. You have it in you. Women need to remember that and tap into it.”

Insead published a study that evaluated the differences in leadership ability between men and women. To their surprise, they found that women outperform men in all aspects of leadership except one: Vision.

Many women might be hesitant to express their company vision with the fear of being labeled as assertive – a term used to negatively characterize ambitious women.

Despite the surge in female startups in recent years, only 2 percent of dollars invested in the US go to female-owned companies. Mariko said she hopes this changes if we are ever going to bring more women into the startup world.

“Women start 30 percent of the small businesses in the United States, but only receive 10 percent of the venture capital,” said Mariko. “Is this because of unconscious biases? Maybe, and that’s why as a female founder, you’ll have to fight for the place you know is rightfully yours.”

But no matter what happens, Mariko says she wants to encourage all women who are interested in starting a business to pursue their dream. She says you won’t regret it, but you might regret never trying.

“Being an entrepreneur is very rewarding,” said Mariko. “You have freedom in this world and the experiences will build your confidence over time. My biggest advice to you if you’re thinking about starting a business? Do it now. Take that first step.”