How An Electrical Engineer Turned Into Entrepreneur & Make Exports To EU & USA

Shreekant Patil, founder of the top brand in India, PARENTNashik backed by manufacturer & exporter – Paramount Enterprises awarded “Asia’s Leading Entrepreneur In Small Business India 2019” by International Business Magazine and “Top brand in resistance welding, India 2019” by Global Brands Magazine. The only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. Presently Shreekant is mentoring at StartupIndia, an initiative of Govt of India, and at AIC, BAMU University, India.

Shreekant Patil, a young, highly motivated entrepreneur helps businesses internationally proving the best manufacturing services since 2004 and is focused on maintaining the best international quality with minimum price. He has been recognized in Europe, the USA, and India as well for his efforts in manufacturing industries. His company, PARENTNashik manufactures resistance welding consumables and is exported to Europe and the USA for a decade. Shreekant has inspirable entrepreneur journey. Now his wife, Sneha Patil is looking after manufacturing activities helping Shreekant to grow his business across the globe.

At Paramount Enterprises with brand PARENTNashik, he says, “I’m here to help customers’ welding consumables related problem, support them at their crucial time. I developed more than 300+ parts in copper alloy & other materials with low-cost manufacturing techniques with world-class quality. My dream was to supply WeldParts to the world’s #No 1 car manufacturer, which is fulfilled in 2014.”

Shreekant Patil, a passionate entrepreneur, determined with a positive vision, goal having leadership quality to lead in the market, initiate to take big risks from the beginning. Tremendous willingness to learn new techniques, about digital marketing, passionate about developing new products at a low cost.

Shreekant Patil earned his Bachelor’s Degree – B.Engg.( Electrical) in 1994 from Amravati University. He diversified in the mechanical field & developed himself up to the mark. He has made a measurable impact over the past 14 years as a passionate engineer for all those who needs the help of resistance spot welding with spot welding shank, projection & seam welding consumables. His manufacturing & marketing activities are as varied as his skills, and they include: working with new customers to help them understand and overcome the existing problem in resistance welding and diagnoses; assisting new customers with understanding their problems in welding, and simply acting as a friend to those who are most in need of one. He has also directly and personally made fewer samples of spot welding consumables for new customers wherever the customer doesn’t have access to raise purchase orders. He has also frequently been asked to speak at presentations of his excellent knowledge to the small business community as well as to appear as the subject of a variety related spot welding material, export activity, and digital marketing – each of which has encouraged hundreds of other small business owners nearby Nashik city. His contribution to others becomes all the more impressive when you consider the many manufacturing & export challenges that he has endured over the years.

He also founded his own mechanical component manufacturing company diversified from the electrical field in Nashik (India) Specialty in 3D busbar, Cold Forging, and Bending Copper Parts. Expert on Internet – digital marketing. Never visited any of the countries and making business with more than 8+ countries (Europe and USA).

Views –

In the 21st century, the world become so small due to globalization and advanced technology. Young people must take advantage of this to join other countries, learn, teach, make business, and love them so many things to be done in a very small life.

Innovative Approach

When Shreekant has started a company in 2004 with a small number of funds, there was a big problem with marketing expenses. Then at that time, he started marketing on the internet, sending letters, catalogs, new development on products, use of his products & many more, sharing knowledge with customers by writing letters & sending by email, at that time social media was not popular, but he used to talk on Google talk & other media which were available. His approach to marketing was quite innovative at that time, low-cost marketing he achieved and got pretty good orders from Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, JBM, Caparo group, etc. And secondly, every time even after receipt of orders, he did R & D in-house, to make products at low cost using different engineering techniques. For example, if one product he is selling at Rs.100, where the raw material is used for Rs.60.000.

In 2004, Mr.Shreekant Patil, who is a qualified graduate engineer but having tremendous confidence, vast knowledge of resistance welding consumables, spot welding guns, robotics, manufacturing, engineering, product development, marketing, and determined about his business, started Paramount Enterprises business with a little amount of fund in the pocket.

Then few bankers kept faith in Shreekant’s confidence, projects s & determination they helped him a lot to set up his business. Initially, Shreekant had very big trouble getting orders from customers, then he started helping & support customers with their problems in the resistance welding area until 2 years.

Slowly, Shreekant added conventionally machined to the production line at Paramount to cater to his products. Developed people from different areas at his work, shared his knowledge, took care of them & their families, stands with them friendly which resulted, in his front office, engineering team, the production team serving Paramount for a decade with love.

After setting up a production line & awarded ISO certification for quality standards, Shreekant upgraded new technology machines like CNC, VMC, Press, and EDM to enhance productivity to be able to cater customers’ timely delivery with quality.

Inspiration – Paramount Enterprises has tied up with one of the leading companies in the United Kingdom, who cater products all over Europe especially Bentley, Ford, Honda, General motors, etc. Early days, they were used to procuring resistance welding parts from China, unfortunately, they had a bad patch due to poor quality supplied by their China partner. Then they approached Paramount Enterprises for better quality and asked if Paramount can match prices too.

Mr.Shreekant has then decided to make such a product with a minimum price to match China’s price with excellent quality which especially European companies prefer. With much hard work, and devotion, he developed such a product and supplied it to his customer in the UK initially.

In little time, the product has been approved by most of the customers in the EU. Presently Paramount makes business with a partner in the EU- almost – 2 Million US dollars every year.

Europe customers are now planning to double business with Paramount next year. Products – Resistance welding consumables, spares: Spot welding electrodes, spot welding shank, spot welding gun arm, robotic welding holders, projection welding electrodes, elkonite electrodes, seam welding wheels, machined parts for spot welding robotic welding, 3D busbar.

Entrepreneur Spirit

He met most of the CEO in industries and tried to learn new things, about the market, worked on digital marketing, and spread his business to 8 – 10 countries without visiting any country yet, that is the beauty. He conducts training programs for his workforce and college students teaches them digital marketing, and skill development, and shares his all knowledge. He follows that you build people, people build your business and sharing is caring; what he did since the beginning. Recently he got an official graduation certificate from Google on successful completion of a digital marketing course.

First, Shreekant has a big goal since beginning to cater his products all over the world, but initially, any entrepreneur does not have money like he doesn’t so he adopted a low-cost marketing strategy that digital marketing which he learns from Google spending hours without sleep and implemented in his business, which he knew, this digital marketing would be the need of next decade, so this results after 3 years, he got first international order and then he never stopped spread to the USA, Middle East, Asian countries and EUROPE. Now he has focused on Russia. So final talk, digital marketing, this changed way of working and made successful.

Regarding finance, PARENTNashik is very determined to follow a rule, and make a low-cost product with the best quality and timely delivery anywhere on the globe. Keeping low expenses, and monitoring every month yields a company’s every year growth of 20 to 50% on overall growth. As said earlier, the company started from Rs.10, 000 bucks without taking any financial support from any banks. Made credibility in the market, with customers, and then with bankers. This helped the company now, the banker is a financial partner and helping with required funds without collateral. PARENTNashik is an open-minded company, ready to learn new things, implemented that makes the company different from other SMEs. PARENT supports CSR activities. The company makes cultural programs, and family get-together, and encourage the workforce and their children, this makes everybody successful and thus the company.

Shreekant Patil takes opportunities to share his vast experience with students visiting nearby colleges, helping to make more entrepreneurship for new India, startups, and small business to scale up the business to the international level. In due time, Shreekant writes quick notes and key points in his internet column, mentoring entrepreneurs all over the world using the internet. Shreekant has made his success through his devotion, consistency, and hardworking towards the goal and put his footprints on the international map.

