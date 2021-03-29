Kulvinder Singh- General Manager – Operations & Business Development with Hotel Pal Height

With over two decades of experience in hospitality, Kulvinder Singh has rich experience in hotel operations & business development. Having worked with prominent Indian and International brands, including Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Louvre Hotels, Ramada by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Shipra Hotels, Brys Resorts Pvt. Ltd, First Fiddle Restaurants, he is credited with spearheading sales & marketing for some of the finest luxury & MICE hotels and delivering excellence as trend changer General Manager.

A seasoned hospitality professional; Born & brought up in New Delhi, Kulvinder Singh is an alumnus of IHM Gwalior, graduated in 1999 and emerged as the Master of Good Times in the world of F&B. He has the vast experience of Turnkey & New Projects in the hotels & standalone Pubs, Fine dining restaurants & Cafes.

Mr. Singh’s new role will see him focusing on the strategic direction of 74 Keys hotel, Mall & Flight Catering unit of PAL Group at Bhubaneswar- fist smart city of India offering a unique combination of an upper-upscale, full service hotel in eastern India.

He will lead the team to take Pal Heights Hotel to the next level in its journey of being the preferred destination of business and leisure travelers as well as diners.