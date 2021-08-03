Modicare Limited Ranked One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

New Delhi – Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Modicare Limited number 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces category in Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2021 list. In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees were surveyed from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work®, Best WorkplacesTM National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All TMworkplace experience, inclusive of all employees, no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 steered physical and mental well-being to the forefront for both employers and employees. Interestingly, organizations from India constitute 21% of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021, making it the country with the highest representation on the list!

On an average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM scored 10% better than those that made it to the National list level, an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM had 15% more employees reported the following:

• Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making

• Receiving special and unique benefits

• Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

Modicare Limited has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ -Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Furthermore, Modicare has also been ranked 5th amongst India’s Best Mid-size Company to Work for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021. This certification is a reflection of a robust people-first culture driven by trust and interdependence. Even during the pandemic,Modicare stood by its employees as a pillar of strength and introduced numerous initiatives to support them. The company rolled out special COVID-19 policy that provides insurance and special leaves to Covid positive employees.The company also went a step ahead and held webinars regarding COVID-19 with doctors, weekly town halls, besides providing COVID-19 emergency supplies assistance, emotional support through counselling and guidance for the welfare of its employees amidst challenging times. While advocating a people-first approach, Modicare is committed to nurturing a positive work environment that is equal for all and enables equal opportunities and an equal voice for all.

“We are truly elated to be ranked as the 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia, especially in our Silver Jubilee Year. This certification is an indication of the people-first culture we have built on the foundation of respect, transparency, collaboration, and empowerment. We owe this remarkable feat to our employees who have exhibited unwavering resilience, agility, and empathy while taking on the disruptions caused by the pandemic. We continue to be inspired by our work philosophy of Meraki, a Greek word, which means whatever you do, do it with love and creativity. As we move forward, we will continue on the path of creating equal opportunities and keep nurturing a place that instills in everyone a strong sense of belonging”, commented Mr. Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited.