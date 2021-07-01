Mr. Doyoul Lee, Managing Director, Innisfree India & General Manager, Amorepacific India, has lead the strategy and operations for Innisfree India since 2015. With the introduction of Laneige and Etude House in India in 2019, the Amorepacific Group has expanded its base in the country. His expertise lies in managing, sales, finance, quality management and marketing.

Born on 13th August 1975, Mr, Doyoul Lee has been residing in India since May 2015. After graduating from Hankook University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) in Korea, Mr. Lee majored in Business Administration and Hindi. He began his career with Amorepacific as a Brand Manager with Laneige in South Korea and soon took sales under his division. With over 17 years of experience in the industry and Amorepacific, Managing Director of Innisfree India and General Manager for Amorepacific India was a natural progression. As a major in Hindi, he always felt very close to the country and has enjoyed working in the Indian market.

Under his supervision, Innisfree India has expanded from one store to twenty today with a vast online retail presence Innisfree currently retails in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Hyderabad and in online channels operates from Nykaa.com, Amazon.com, Myntra.com, Flipkart.com, Purplle.com, Boddess.com etc He has also played a key role in studying the Indian Market which has helped Innisfree introduce India specific products further widening the offerings of the brand for its customer base in the country. He has not only succeeded in positioning Innisfree as one of the leading beauty brands in the country, but has also created awareness about K-beauty in the Indian market with his expertise. His vision is to introduce Innisfree to tier 2 & tier 3 cities and expand the Amorepacific group further in India by introducing more brands under the parent company in the near future.

He enjoys the rich culture and cuisine of the country and is also involved in various outdoor activities. His favorite sport is Golf which he thoroughly enjoys every weekend.