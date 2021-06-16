Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO, Anvidha Technologies Private Limited

Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO of Anvidha Technologies Private Limited
Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO of Anvidha Technologies Private Limited (ATPL), brings in vast knowledge & experience of nearly 17+ years with proven success in business operations & strategy. At ATPL, he aims to deliver a strong value proposition to its customers with brands like EyeMyEye & Pets Essentia.

From heading Retail Operations at Mango & Promod, to assuming complete business & fiscal responsibility for Goibibo’s Air Vertical, Mr. Ganesh Iyer has substantiated his entrepreneurial ability & built valuable businesses from scratch. His most recent role prior to Anvidha Technologies Private Limited was the Chief Executive Officer of Coolwinks Technologies Private Limited.
