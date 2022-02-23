Namit Agarwal – Founder of Sparkle Jewels takes pride and waving brand motto “No one sells diamond like us”

Namit Agarwal, a graduate in Accounts and Finance, decided to venture into the jewellery sector in 2021. He understood the need for everyday wear jewellery but also absorbed the fact that not everyone can afford high-end pieces. He wanted to diminish the idea of diamonds not being affordable and can only be worn for special occasions. Born out of the same idea, Sparkle Jewels, located in Mumbai, has expertise in manufacturing certified diamond jewellery, and markets it at the most affordable price.



Namit always had a vivid imagination and a knack for business. With Sparkle Jewels, he found the right path to channelise his passion and cater to the needs of the mass. Having his own supply chain right from diamonds to finished pieces of jewellery, he entered the market with a clear vision of making diamond jewellery affordable to one and all. His business acumen and a reliable source of raw materials put Sparkle Jewels in competition with the top players of the industry.

Sparkle Jewels believes in building lifelong trust with their esteemed customers and keeps the client’s convenience as their top most priority. With various policies in place like 15 days free return, lifetime exchange and buyback options, Sparkle Jewels aims to be the go-to jeweller for everyone in the country. With their motto “No one sells diamonds like us”, they take pride in their high-quality products.

