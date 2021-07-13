Archit Bhateja is the founder and Director of NextDoor Global Services, being a marketing enthusiast, he has worked in well-reputed organisation like HCL which has strengthened his vision for marketing in the digital sphere.

Although satisfied with his job, he wanted to make a change in the way small entrepreneurs and small business owners grow themselves via digital marketing.

That’s how Next Door Global Services was launched in the year 2015 with the vision of empowering millions of small business(s)/ start-up(s) with the digital revolution. Today across the globe we are providing our digital services and getting acclaimed.

The following way we manage organisations, start-ups, and individuals with their business in the digital sphere.

Marketing strategy (Qualitative- Quantative)

Planning a brand’s marketing strategy begins with setting quantitative and qualitative goals.

Quantitative goals can be counted measured or displayed using numbers. For example, goals like increasing monthly by 15% or boosting conversion rate by 3% are good examples of quantitative goals.

Qualitative goals whereas are abstract descriptive or conceptual. For example, increasing customer trust or improving brand reputation.

Audience

Understanding and defining one’s audience is the next most important step which pages the way for a successful marketing strategy.

Following are the metrics of audience insight and the tools to analyse the audience.

The size of one’s market. Who are interested/ who are your customers? Where they spend their time. What do they consume? Where do they buy from? Where and how they buy. What do they need to buy?

The next big step Digital Marketing

The core of any marketing and branding strategy is incomplete without digital marketing and its core. Identifying the marketing channels therefore will work best for business only if you have adopted the above other steps.

In a nutshell, there are some key points within the digital strategy for marketing and branding.

Content Marketing SEO PPC Display Advertising Email Online Video TV Commercial Mobile Advertising Channel Partnership Event’s Social Media Marketing Podcast and Radio Advertising Print Advertising.

However! What works best for you depends upon testing and one’s approach afterward.

Auditing & Improving Digital Campaigns

If one can’t measure one’s marketing, then one can never improve them. Part of the reason marketers waste 37 to 95% of their marketing budget is due to the lack of measurement.

One should be able to plan implement and optimize one’s digital marketing strategy, if one can’t its a good idea to get help with all or part of the services we offer.

What NextDoor Global Services (NDGS Consultants Pvt. Ltd.) stands for:

NextDoor Global Services stands for multiple services which every business requires to get started digitally.

Digital Marketing

You name it, we have it from SEO, SMO, SMM to PPC, Google AdWords, e-Mail marketing, hosting and many more services as per client requirements.

Website Design/ Development

We design and develop website on different languages such as WordPress, Java ,PHP, and python. But most importantly we choose a language which is suitable according to your services.

Strategic Consultation

Every business requires a plan before launching itself and even if one is already on mkt, it requires a well-planned strategy to get the steady momentum. We at NDGS provide our clients with suggestions from Industry Experts who help you to get the right strategies for your business.

Financial Consultancy

Financial services such as tax evaluation, registration and many more require someone who knows how to do it before anything else, therefore at NDGS we make sure you only focus on your business and leave it on to us.

HR Consultancy

Recruit innovative young professionals in your company with the help of NDGS HR Consultants. We not only provide you with professionals but also make sure they are suited to be a part of your organisation.

Business Management

Grow your business and find better solutions to make your organisation or start-up get the audience you’re looking for with our Business Managers.

Conclusion

More than ever before, today, small business owners and start-up companies require the right digital marketing services for their businesses and through our platform we are trying to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and Digital Marketing for their start-ups.