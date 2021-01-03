Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar – Renowned Odissi Dancer & Founder of Utsav – Educational & Cultural Society

Pamdshree Ranjana Gauhar is a world-renowned Odissi dancer and her name figures amongst the most distinguished exponents of this art form. She has been applauded for her gaiety, grace, and strength that can be seen in her dance presentations. Ranajan ji has received her training from legendary Guru Mayadhur Raut.

Ranjana ji is also well known for extensive training in Chhau, Kathak as well as Manipuri. She is a multifaceted artist as she has worked in theatre, films, production, choreography, dance education, painting and has also authored a book titled “Odissi – The Dance Divine”.

Smt.Ranjana Gauhar is the Founder – President of ‘Utsav – Educational & Cultural Society’ carrying forth the traditions of Guru-Shishya Parampara where she guides her disciples into the nuances & intricacies of Odissi dance and has proven to be an indispensable guide to her disciples.

As an enthauistic promoter of Indian Art and Culture Ranjana ji organises major festivals such as ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha,’ ‘Unbound Beats of India,’ ‘Su-Tarang’ to name a few. She has contributed immensely to the arts by not only hosting festivals but also curating workshops, seminars, and lect-demos.

Guru Ranjana Gauhar is the artistic director of Utsav’s repertory which is well known for its high standards of excellence and has performed widely in India and Abroad. RanjanaJi using her creative talent has skillfully blended the traditional with contemporary in her various thematic productions such as ‘Chitrangada,’ ‘Kabir’ ‘Matsaya Avatar,’ ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ to name a few and her imagery is both innovative and individualistic. She has also conceptualized and curated solo presentations that accentuate her knowledge as a diversified choreographer of dance and has created multi-styled productions such as ‘Thridhara’, ‘Samarpan’ and ‘Nritya Dhara’

Padmashree Ranjana Ji is an amalgamation of personage and ingenuity and is a visionary/role model for the younger generation. She is involved in reputed National bodies such as KalashetraFoundation(Chennai), a Former board member of SNA, Former Advisory member for the Ministry of Defense. and also serves as an Advisor for many Schools & Colleges.

Smt. Ranjana Gauhar was awarded the prestigious Padmashree by the President of India in 2003 and the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007. She has also received numerous accolades for her contribution in the field of Indian Classical dance.