Pendown Press: A Self Publishing House

Writing and publishing a book is definitely something to be proud of, no matter whether or not it is your first published book. But, for a writer finding a suitable publisher is just a matter of chance. As Vince Flynn, a celebrated American Author has rightly said about publishing, “There is a lot more to publishing a book than writing it and slapping a cover on it.”

But, Pendown Press, an offshoot of Gullybaba Publishing House, known for its brilliant best performance in self-publishing has inherited excellence. The authors of today can just convey their Content, Intent, and Audience, and throw all cautions about publishing a book that can spellbind its readers to the wind. The company is adequately experienced, technically perfect, and sufficiently adept in bringing the best out of a miniature picture of a book. It has a varied number of packages for the varied needs of the authors. So, picking a suitable package is a cakewalk.

Whether you need just brushing up on your book, or you want to write about your entire life, the company will stand with you like a constant companion. This company is arguably the first company that suggests you even the title and subtitle of your book and gives your enough flexibility in course of the making of the book. Right from proofreader to writer of your thought, here you will get all that you would wish in your most optimistic dream. They even have a Book Writing Coach who will set your imagination, concept, idea, content, etc. hover in the horizon of popularity and help you achieve the Amazon Bestseller Tag.

The marketing side of the company is equally appreciative. Your book will get exposure on several continents of the world and get promoted on all major online and physical stores.

If you are among those authors who cannot compromise even a bit on the design part, Pendown is the company you can repose trustfully. They are immensely capable to make your book Visually Delectable. Simply put, they have an unparalleled track record of excellence in almost every facet of publishing—be it content, marketing, design, or any related things.

These are the cogent reasons why aspiring authors, entrepreneurs & professionals trust Pendown Press for publishing their work, building a brand, and becoming an authority in their domain.

Pendown Press is Leader in Insta Book publishing as well. It is India’s No. 1 Self Publishing Company for Entrepreneurs, Speakers, Coaches, Consultants, Manufacturers & Healers. It will help you build a concept, write, publish, and market your book in such a way that your book will get elevated to the bestseller rank.

In the last few years, Pendown press has redefined publishing for the greater benefits, thereby enabling writers to start their Star-studded journey to become an influential authority by writing & publishing bestseller books in no time so that they can benefit quickly (more Income and Impact within no time). Pendown is backed by its parent company started on 13th Oct 2000, with more than 1700 books to date to its credit.

Dinesh Verma is the Founder and Director of Pendown Press and Gullybaba Publishing house. He is a renowned book publishing coach, author(lots of his books have been selected in International Book Fairs!), and personal brand strategist and winner of several awards and accolades. Dinesh has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing book publishing in India. It is his life’s mission to help people share their knowledge and insights through writing, publishing, and make this world a better place to live in.