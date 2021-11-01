Roshni Mukherjee, Founder, Myosutra

Roshni Mukherjee is a senior banker-turned-fashion entrepreneur living in the UK for close to two decades. Even after having a flourishing corporate job at a multinational bank, Roshni Mukherjee runs a successful Indian clothing brand, Myosutra in the UK. Born in Kolkata and growing up in a culturally-inclined household, she developed the deepest of love for centuries-old art and crafts. This unconditional love for Indian craftsmanship has translated into Indian ethnic wear like Sarees, Kurtas, Dhotis, and accessories under her label.

She founded Myosutra in 2017, with the aim to present the brilliance of the Indian arts and culture and refine it to suit modern sensibilities. Roshni has completed her Certificate course in Fashion and Textile design from the British Academy of Fashion Design. Her brand has been recognised for presenting sarees and fashion accessories that represent modern women. Her unique designs are aimed at the first-generation British-Asian community living in the UK.

With each of her creations, Roshni has strived to put Indian craftsmanship into the global map. She also received many accolades in her journey as a fashion entrepreneur. She had been on the judge’s panel for popular events like Mrs. India UK 2020 and various other local fashion shows. She has also been a part of various popular TV shows in the UK. Her constant endeavours to redefine ethnic fashion have earned her many laurels.

Roshni promotes sustainable consumption of fashion through the campaign “Swap that Saree” and sustainable jewellery. Through her brand, she has also advocated the importance of mental health. She is now the chief designer for Psyconnect, a global mental health organisation promoting how dressing well can induce a sense of positivity in life. She had been invited to various talk shows like Billenium Divas, Myla talks and was the key person for managing the ethnic photoshoots for Mrs. India UK 2020 pageant winners.