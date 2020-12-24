Samarpit Kanwatia bags Iconic Celebrity Astrologer Award

Mumbai based celebrity astrologer Samarpit Kanwatia has been conferred with Midday – Gaurav Icon Award as Iconic Celebrity Astrologer. He was awarded to honor his work in the field of astrology.

Accepting the award with sheer humility, Samarpit Kanwatia said, “It’s certainly a proud and humbling experience to receive such a prestigious award. God has been very merciful and very kind and has bestowed me with his love. I would also like to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to my parents for all their love and blessings, my wife for her cooperation and understanding which is phenomenal, our well-wishers, and most important, my Sarv Mangal Ho family for all their love and blessing always without whom all this would never be possible.”

This event was held at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz East on 17th December 2020 which was witnessed by renowned name from the Bollywood industry like Sharman Joshi, Sachin – Jigar and stalwarts like Siddharth Randeria of Gujarati plays and cinema.

Mr. Samarpit Kanwatia primarily a multi-faceted businessman, got into the field of astrology about two decades back and has numerous clients, pan India and in different parts of the world. His clients irrespective of their different castes, religions, and nationalities have always benefited from his knowledge. His clientele includes successful Business houses, Corporates, Lawyers, Doctors, Royals, Media personalities, and many people from different professions.

Samarpit describing further said, “I am fortunate to get so much love and acclaim. My biggest strength is and will always be the trust of my clientele who have believed in me and helped me grow. Astrology is a Vedic science which needs to be studied well and then applied. I like to mix Vastu, Numerology, and Astrology and provide a complete solution to my client. An Astrologer in his best of capability will only wish good for his people but they cannot change destiny. Never expect miracles from astrologers. Take their say as guidelines only. Rest depends on your karma”.

He concluded by saying, “I would like to thank Midday, their publication group and their inhouse vernacular associate for recognizing my work. It has encouraged me to keep on expanding my horizon and continue doing my work with the same enthusiasm that I started with, two decades back. An honour such as this also reminds us that we all have to work diligently and deliver more to the society. ”