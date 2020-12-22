Sanjay Thapar associates with Vertebrand as a Strategic Investor and Business Partner

Sanjay Thapar, a Media and Advisory veteran with decades of experience across Media brands like India Today and HT as well as communication firms like the WPP group, has joined Vertebrand as a Strategic Investor-cum-Business Partner. Vertebrand is India’s only end-to-end outsourced Brand value-building firm, headquartered in Bangalore.

An MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIM Lucknow, Sanjay has over 30 years of experience running a start-up, engineering turnarounds, leading agencies and media publishing businesses. At Vertebrand, he will be responsible for new business acquisitions and managing Key client relationships of the Vertebrand group in the Northern and Eastern India regions.

In his professional tenure, Sanjay has handled multiple clients and industries, led new business pitches and built strategic priorities for clients like Incredible India, Sprite, KFC, Maruti, Honda, Hindustan Times, Mint, Vodafone, Dabur, Pernod-Ricard, Mondelez etc. He can be found featured in Campaign Media’s “A” List of media professionals. One of Sanjay’s key milestones was driving the creative agenda for Ogilvy Delhi, taking the office to great heights and being recognized as one of the leading creative offices in Ogilvy Worldwide.

“ Vertebrand is excited and honoured to have Sanjay on board. His immense expertise in the field of Branding and Communication will significantly enhance Vertebrand’s armoury of top-notch resources. This investment of Sanjay and his partnership with the group bears proud testimony to the Vertebrand group’s perceived value in the brand and strategic consulting space. I welcome Sanjay on board and look forward to a long and mutually-successful association”, says Raghu Vishwanath, Group Chairman & Chief Vision Holder, Vertebrand

About Vertebrand:

Vertebrand is India’s only end-to-end outsourced Brand value-building firm. Headquartered in Bangalore, it has presence across all key locations in India. The team at Vertebrand consists seasoned professionals with a work span of 2-3 decades in leading Corporations in India and Abroad. Vertebrand’s impressive list of investor-directors includes Barath Rengarajan and Satish Jamdar.