Simarpreet Singh, Founder-Director of Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd and Hartek India Pvt Ltd

Simarpreet Singh is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who is pursuing the adoption of ingenious power solutions with a passionate zeal. Driven by a resolve to contribute significantly to the Indian power sector value chain, Simarpreet Singh, the Founder-Director of Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd, the Hartek Group’s rooftop solar vertical, and Hartek India Pvt Ltd, the manufacturing business of the Group, has led from the front to turn the Hartek Group into one of India’s fastest growing conglomerates and chart its growth story in the manufacturing and rooftop solar domains.

Driven by a resolve to fight climate change through creation of sustainable energy infrastructure, Simarpreet embarked on Hartek Solar in 2017. Under his stewardship, Hartek Solar emerged among the first companies in India to launch customised rooftop solar kits for home users equipped with a unique remote sensing technology, which have received a tremendous response. Simarpreet made the remote sensing technology, which has largely remained confined to large rooftop solar installations owing to its non-viability for small-scale solar from the business viewpoint, commercially feasible for small-scale plants as well by linking it with consumers’ Wi-Fi or GPRS SIM card so that they could get alerts on cleaning and maintenance as well as real-time data on energy generation and savings. Simarpreet, who also leads the Strategy operations of the Hartek Group, has added immense value to the country’s clean energy ecosystem, as demonstrated by the fact that Hartek Solar has joined the league of top rooftop solar installers in India with an installed capacity of more than 40 MW.

The chairperson of the PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Power Committee for the Northern region, Simarpreet is also credited with setting up the T&D manufacturing business of the Hartek Group in the form of Hartek India Pvt Ltd as a backward integration model, which turned out to be a masterstroke, enabling the company to integrate backwards into manufacturing and assemble its own products under Brand Hartek. As if starting the company from scratch was not enough, Simarpreet went ahead and made it break even in only its second year of inception by building on the immense economies of scale of the new manufacturing business through constant improvements in supply chain and appreciable reduction in costs. Thanks to his visionary zeal, Hartek India has emerged as the first and only company in the region north of Delhi to manufacture medium-voltage panels.

A passionate public speaker, Simarpreet has addressed students in over 20 colleges in the last 18 months, including the prestigious IIMs, mentoring them on entrepreneurship, leadership and marketing strategy. He is also at the forefront of delivering talks in schools and colleges to create awareness about the need to adopt clean energy. A regular guest faculty at nationally reputed institutes of professional education like the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, Mumbai, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai and IIM, Amritsar, Simarpreet constantly motivates young entrepreneurs and business professionals to pursue their dreams. As a mentor and brand ambassador of Chandigarh University, he is also working on building a framework for the curriculum and motivating young students through inspirational talks and webinars.

He even runs his own YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqmY2tez-KhjM1a10r4CZew?reload=9), where he delivers motivational talks, shares his views on issues concerning the industry and conducts interviews with inspirational achievers under the Passion Series.

Simarpreet made it to the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list of achievers in 2019 for taking up the fight against climate change through Hartek Solar and its innovative small-scale solar solutions. He was awarded the prestigious SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Award in 2017 in the category of new ventures for successfully launching two companies, Hartek India and Hartek Solar, and creating sustainable infrastructure in the country. He competed with the likes of Haldiram, Bikaji and Mango Hotels to walk away with the coveted Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award as its youngest recipient. Notably, Simarpreet was chosen for the coveted SPJIMR Awards for the second time in succession in 2018.

After doing his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering in 2011, Simarpreet did his industrial training with French multinational Schneider Electric, an exposure which honed him professionally, before joining the family business and taking it to newer heights. He has spread the umbrella of the Hartek Group wide by establishing two successful companies in a short span of time. A postgraduate in Entrepreneurship, Financial Management and Business Strategy from the prestigious SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Simarpreet has also done a specialised course in Executive Education in Finance from the London School of Business.