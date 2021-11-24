Technology Changes The Dynamics Of The Food Sector

After a long day’s work at the office, you reach home all tired, exhausted and starved. but you don’t have time and energy left to cook your meal. And you don’t want to order the food online either. How you wished a robot could be there to help you with cooking and sorting your kitchen too. Well, Artificial Intelligence soon is set to change the scenario for you and innovation of technology would make this a reality for households in India. We spoke to Vimal Daga, veteran technology expert and founder of, Indian Innovation & Entrepreneur Community, on the pros and cons of the trend and how the trend is set to evolve in India. Mr. Vimal Daga is the man behind the launch of many successful AI projects that are empowering society and technology innovations.

Q – Food and hospitality industry is largely embracing Artificial intelligence to make the food tastier and enhance its flavor and aroma, What makes AI ensure better efficacy than a human cook?

A – In my opinion bigger and vital question is about how AI cook scores over human cook when it comes to learning and implementing craft of cooking. This takes us back to the fundamentals of how human processed knowledge to put it into practice. A human chef definitely whetted his skill and acquired knowledge of cooking after constant learning and years of expertise in the kitchen. The regular practice ensured good taste and perfection in preparing the food. But his knowledge and database about recipes or ingredients is limited to regional delicacies be it, chef, from India or Europe. However, with robotic chefs, there is no such limitation as he can be fed with precise methods to dish out a variety of delicacies.

Q – How artificial intelligence can be applied in the food and beverage industry?

A- Food and beverage industry is transforming and evolving at a fast pace, advancements in the industry have drastically changed the way the industry operates in terms of service, delivery of food, packaging, and preparation of food. Despite facing several challenges towards automation industry has managed to put several automatic processes into place. Ways are being explored by food manufacturers to improve productivity through automation, whether it is actually processing or packaging of food. But, automation and AI are different. Automation is a pre-defined process flow, whereas AI is a self-learning process flow. I believe the scope is huge, we have already started off with implementing computer vision in the food industry.

Q- How artificial intelligence can help housewives in kitchen chores and cooking? How is it making these jobs easy and fast?

A- We are moving into an era “Industry 4.0” which relies heavily on smart technologies like IOT, cloud and cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. IOT has already started to spread its wings onto areas like smart homes and cars. I don’t think it’ll be a long time before we see smart technologies helping our mothers in the kitchen.

Q – Can AI know about specific taste preferences and how this can provide better food than human cooks?

A – We have technologies that can create custom recipes using whatever ingredients are available to prepare an improvised meal. The developers collect data on aromas and flavors for years and then feed it to the app’s neural network. Eventually, the algorithms are able to find patterns that work well together and can suggest palatable recipes to the user. There are platforms that could map taste preferences with amazing precision. This means that processed food could be made to match specific, individual tastes rather than just appeal to the masses. So yes…It can.

Q- How is the food industry using artificial intelligence currently and what’s the potential in the future?

A- As of now, there are many companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence and data sciences. While the ones we hear are on the lines of “Cambridge Analytica”. Companies like Cognex have made fortune by specializing in computer and machine vision for their clients. A large number of Indian food moguls are clients to such technologies which help boost production efficiencies. With initiatives like Make In India, we expect to see more such companies come up, led by today’s youth and the Average Engineering student to pave the way for an Intelligent future.

Although technology has clearly expanded to encompass various fields and areas, its impact on the food sector has been especially apparent for some time now. and in the era of the pandemic, its relevance has grown exponentially, making its status highly evident as well as its future influence in this area inevitable.