Terra Surface Solutions by Häfele

Häfele’s journey with Kitchens began with our core competency in kitchen hardware, and along the way, Häfele introduced many products for the kitchen that drew perfect synergies with our inherent strengths. Our motivation to bring more innovation, choice and expertise in the area of Interior surfaces has brought us to a new milestone today. After changing the face of Indian kitchens with elegant surfaces from our esteemed partnered brands, we now bring you a new range through our first ever in-house brand of premium quartz surfaces “Terra”. Terra defines all that is “Häfele” – it comes with our promise of exceptional German quality; our legacy of understanding kitchens; our expertise in engineered stone materials; and our commitment to service.

Breaking the limitations to find the perfect colour, texture, and style “Terra” which is Hafele’s in-house brand of premium surfaces comes with a uniform and high colour consistency that runs throughout the surface owing to the patented ‘Breton Technology’. Terra surfaces are made with over 90% quartz along with other compositions, giving it an eternal strength along with an innate flexibility to be designed to the tunes of your stories and imaginations. It is available in 20mm thickness, Terra surfaces are easy to fabricate and install in different interior applications. They are food-grade safe and extremely easy to clean, maintain and use. Owing to the inherent properties of quartz, Terra surfaces are non-porous as well as anti-bacterial, making them 100% safe, hygienic and long-lasting. They are also extremely immune to varying temperatures and do not decompose or change character when exposed to anything too hot or too cold.

Owing to its composition and colour consistency, Terra offers uniform and seamless design possibilities. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic, of its own. Terra comes with 6 elegant yet contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Be it the woody feel of Cinnamon or the minimalistic tones of Alba White; be it the enamour and poise of Moonwhite or the decadent details of Vena Oro; be it the pastel warmth of Eggnog or the serenity of Himalayan White – every colour has the potential to individualize your style, expression and imagination.

Terra is not only ideal for kitchen countertop applications but has also found its place in other areas of the home like the bathroom, living room and bedroom, spanning across applications like flooring and washbasin countertops. This surface can also find an ideal space in office reception counters, restaurant bar counters or even backsplashes and wall-claddings in hotel lobbies and rooms. Terra is the latest range that stems from our DNA and establishes us, for the first time, as a brand that has used its experience and journey to bring a surface range that we call “our own”, to our customers.