The Outstanding Cashback Services App ‘FYOOL’ to come out with its upgraded version…

NEW DELHI: FYOOL, an outstanding cashback app that hit the android market, offering up to 50% cashback on petrol, diesel, CNG along with all types of wine and beer last year will soon unveil its new user interface for its ever-growing user base.

So, what’s new? Now there will be a dedicated prepaid card which will be used for all the shopping and cashback. The card will cost only Rs. 399/- and can be easily purchased by a request made through the application itself.

Commenting on the upcoming upgraded version, Raunak Sharma, Founder FYOOL App said, “We will be upgrading to the new version as we are overwhelmed by the response and growing user base. Our intention is to extend the benefits of cashback to the common man. We want to reduce the burden on the middle-class people who have been hardly hit by the pandemic situation hence we have now added the grocery category too as in the current scenario, the lower income group continue to feel the pinch while buying daily household items. We want the housewives also to benefit by using the cashback for grocery items.”

The app that currently covers petrol, diesel, CNG, liquor, cooking gas and school fees for the children will also include ‘groceries; as a new category.

Fyool App was created with the intention to uplift the lives of overburdened customers with the price hike owing to the unexpected pandemic and lockdown in 2020. The FYOOL cashback app is one of its kind in the market and instrumental in creating an additional income for the lower-income groups and housewives.

This creative venture is the brainchild of Mr. Raunak Sharma and the app is completely ‘make in India’, thus promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme started by the Government of India.